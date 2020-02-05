ONSSA says the United States is starting to import Moroccan raspberries

DR

The United States will start importing Moroccan raspberries, the Moroccan National Food Safety Office (ONSSA) reported Tuesday.

In a press release to Yabiladi, ONSSA said it has negotiated with the American Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) about an action plan to facilitate this input. With this action plan, the United States can export Moroccan raspberries for the first time.

The US authorities want Moroccan raspberries to be packaged by ONSSA approved packaging units prior to shipment. They also require a phytosanitary certificate from the Office to be attached to all exports.

This certificate confirms that raspberries are actually produced and packaged in accordance with the requirements of the United States.

ONSSA recalls that Morocco exports more than 140,000 tonnes of red fruit per year to more than 40 countries, including the Member States of the European Union.