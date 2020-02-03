“Only what is copied”

Taapsee Pannu recently revealed the promotion of his next film, Thappad, and won praise for the theme he chose. Among women-centered films such as Rashami Rocket, Shabaash Mithu and Haseen Dillruba, the diva has raised another important theme, which is continually linked to the protagonist of Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Shortly after the release, the film was severely beaten by a large number of people for its misogynist approach. The debate went on for a long time, and people still argued about the submissive approach Preeti had (the character of Kiara Advani). When Sandeep Reddy Vanga made a statement, he said: “When you are deeply in love and deeply connected with a woman (and vice versa), if you do not have the freedom to slap yourself, then I see nothing there” that only fueled the debate.

EXCLUSIVE! Taapsee Pannu on Thappad's dialogue that is similar to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's slap statement:

Now, with Thappad as the voice of women and a general being fighting violence, users quickly wondered if the dialogue “Thodi bohot maar pit toh expression of love hai na” is a response to Kabir Singh and his wrong approach . When Koimoi met Taapsee Pannu for an exclusive conversation and asked about the same thing, the actress replied: “I think that is probably the only dialogue Lord (Anubhav Sinha) ne copy kia hai. That dialogue was chosen because it resonated with the theme of our movie. But this movie was a note made for that movie (Kabir Singh). It’s way beyond. “

Meanwhile, Taapsee also revealed that she herself approached the filmmaker Anubhav Sinha to make a film on that subject.

Thappad is scheduled for release on February 28, 2020.

