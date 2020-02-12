‘Only An Accident’: K’taka Cong MLA’s son claims that his driver was behind the wheel of the car involved in an accident

Bengaluru: Mohammed Nalapad Harris, the son of a congress MLA, claimed Wednesday that he was not involved in an accident caused by a high-end car in the city and challenged everyone to prove the contrary.

A day after the police said he reportedly drove the car, injured a two-wheeler and damaged an autorickshaw, Harris appeared before them and later told reporters that he would fight it out in court. The accident happened on Sunday.

“If there is evidence, let them prove it. I’m going to court, I’ll fight it out until I can. This is not the first case of a car accident, but I didn’t drive the car,” Harris, son of Congress MLA NA Harris, said.

Harris claimed that he was driving the Lamborghini, while his driver Balu was behind the Bentley involved in the accident.

Harris said he had made arrangements to admit the victim of the accident to the hospital and paid his bill. He claimed that “there are people” who wanted to frame him in the case and get his bail canceled to send him to prison.

Claiming that it was “just an accident” and was not done intentionally, Harris urged the media not to demonize him.

Harris, who is on bail after being detained for three months in a case of attempted murder in connection with the midnight fight in February 2018, said he was completely changed after the incident.

“I changed completely after the incident (pub-related fights where he committed the murderous attack) but I am branded as a” Goonda “(noisy),” Harris said who became emotional.

However, the police said they had “sufficient evidence” that Harris was involved in the accident.

“We are not worried about what he says outside, but we have evidence that he was involved in the accident. Since it (the accident in which he was involved) was a crime that was available, he was given bail,” said the joint police commissioner (traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda.

