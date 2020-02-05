Only 8% of the 1.17 allotment cards fit into a real category

Beneficiaries whose AADHAR cards have been linked can now purchase rations from government outlets regardless of their protected areas. They are classified in the “Real” category. Their number is 24.6701. A total of 77.0975 beneficiaries were registered in the “partially online” category.

Until the date 92.31.467, food cards were classified in the suspect category either due to incomplete documents or suspected identities.

Government sources said that the fact that more than 92 holders of a ration card were placed on the list of suspects was due to the negligence of the administration.

The relief comes in the form of a biometric presence where more than 84 holders of a meal card have been verified. According to sources, names of more than 10 lakhs beneficiaries are very likely to be removed from the list.

This would also defer the government so that the central government also cut its share of the subsidized food quota to the states.