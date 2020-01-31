Only 44% of the candidates who are part of the polls in Delhi, graduated or higher, according to the ADR report

New Delhi: Of the 672 candidates who are fighting for the Assembly elections in Delhi, only 298 (44%) have graduated or higher and 16 are illiterate, according to a report from the Delhi Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The report, released on Saturday, said that 340 (51%) candidates have declared their education qualification as Class 5-12, while 12 candidates are diploma holders and six candidates have “literate” written in their sworn statements.

“There are 16 candidates who are illiterate and 11 have been promoted,” said the ADR.

It also said that out of 672 candidates, 441 (66%) candidates have given up their age between 25 and 50, while 212 (32%) are in the 51 to 70 age group.

“There are 11 (2%) candidates who have given up their age between 71 and 80. Eight candidates have not given up their age,” it said.

The report said that 13 more female candidates are competing than in the 2015 elections.

There are 11.8% women who are fighting the 8 February election.

“Seventy-nine female candidates are competing this year at the Delhi election this year. In 2015, the election in Delhi was 66 out of 673 candidates,” it said.

Among the parties, the ruling Aam Aadmi party (AAP) has nine female candidates from its 70 faces.

“The congress has set the maximum number of female candidates – 10 out of 66 candidates, and the BJP has six women out of 67 candidates,” it said.

A total of 17 independent candidates fighting the polls are women.

Delhi is going to polls on February 8 and the results will be announced three days later.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.