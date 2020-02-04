Online game has cross-border effects as a “vaccine” against fake news

Photo credit: CC0 Public Domain

Bad News, a game designed to help players identify false news and misinformation, has the intended effect in Sweden, Greece, Germany and Poland. This emerges from a new academic study by the universities of Uppsala and Cambridge. The rating shows an improvement in the player’s ability to recognize fictional messages while maintaining confidence in real messages.

“We found that the people who played Bad News were much better able to identify fake news and misinformation based, for example, on fake social media reports, conspiracy theories, and mud fights by investigative journalists,” said Thomas Nygren, associate professor at the Pedagogical Faculty of the University of Uppsala.

The online game Bad News puts players in the same position as those who generate misinformation online. The goal is to get as many followers as possible without losing credibility, and players use various strategies such as conspiracy, discrediting and trolling. The aim is to give players the opportunity to recognize the various methods of disseminating fake messages and thus to more easily evaluate information itself.

The game was developed in collaboration between the University of Cambridge and the Dutch media platform DROG. The underlying idea is based on the psychological theory of “vaccination”: people can resist wrong or misleading information by presenting a weakened version of a misleading argument. If we can recognize the wrong argument, it will be easier for us to endure in a real situation. Prebunking instead of debunking.

The researchers have now investigated whether bad news really had the same effect that they were looking for. More than 5,000 people who played the game – in Swedish, Greek, Polish or German – rated fake and real Twitter posts before and after the game sessions. The researchers found that players had measurably improved their ability to identify the fake content. So the game seems to have had the intended effect on the players, largely regardless of gender, age, education and political preferences.

Players were “organically” recruited in a number of ways, including campaigns and social media marketing. The players could then take part in assessing the impact of the game, which was carried out within the game itself. Because of the way in which they were recruited, these actors did not reflect society in general (the proportion of young, male and well-educated people was relatively high). However, random studies of the English language game that have been carried out in a broad population group have shown the same positive effect.

Fake News “Vaccine” works: “Pre-bunking” game reduces susceptibility to disinformation

More information:

Jon Roozenbeek et al. Pre-bunking interventions based on the psychological theory of “vaccination” can reduce the susceptibility to cultural misinformation. Harvard Kennedy School Disinformation Review (2020). DOI: 10.37016 // Mr-2020-008

Provided by

Uppsala University

Quote:

Online game has cross-border effects as a “vaccine” against fake news (2020, February 4)

accessed on February 4, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-online-game-transnational-impact-vaccine.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.