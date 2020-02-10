Online dating not only changes how romance works, but also the economy

Online dating not only changes the way people make contact, it also changes the way individual people spend their money and determines the nature of household expenses, according to an investor showing an interest in the emerging sector.

“It’s pretty much everything, when you think of all the things that people spend to find a romantic partner, make love to them, get married, have children,” said Daniel McMurtrie, the young co-founder and CEO. from Tyro Capital Management, a hedge fund in New York.

McMurtrie, 28, has followed the rising tide of people going online to find a partner “from a kind of niche category that was a bit of a joke to some people, to the dominant form of dating.”

According to a study by the Pew Research Center published Thursday, 30 percent of American adults use a dating app or website. For people under 30 years of age that increases to 50 percent.

The spread of smartphones and the ease of use of apps have been game changers. All a user has to do is enter a small amount of personal information to view photos of potential competitions. A simple swipe of the finger can show interest and start a conversation when it is answered.

The financial costs of arranging a date have been drastically reduced, as have the costs in time of wasted encounters or rejections.

“Historically, people have gone out within their social circles, their friends, their family, their church, their social groups,” McMurtrie said. “That really is maybe 100, 200 people max.”

Social penalties have also been reduced. “If you go out with someone who is a friend of a friend and it doesn’t work out, it can be very inconvenient.” “Because everyone can get a number of data directly via an app, it is not really logical to take that risk anymore,” commented McMurtrie, who published a research paper on the phenomenon in November.

Younger generations may lack the financial means to buy a house, and testing life as a couple before they possibly break up is less complicated if you only pay rent instead of a hefty mortgage.

Nowadays couples in the US marry later and divorce less. Longer training or economic uncertainty are often mentioned as reasons for that delay, but McMurtrie believes that online dating also plays a role.

“People are … more dating, meeting more people and understanding more about what their preferences are and what they can and cannot handle in a long-term relationship,” he said.

This evolution has an economic impact “because it stimulates consumer spending, it encourages household formation,” McMurtrie explains.

He points to the boom in men’s care products as an example: his theory is that male skin creams and hair and beard care products partially fly off the shelves because men want to appear more attractive in their dating profile photos.

The sale of scents, on the other hand, is not influenced in the same way because “you can’t smell a selfie. Everything becomes Instagram-like”. The major players on the market, such as Tinder, Bumble or Hinge, earn money by offering subscriptions that give users access to more features or more profile visibility.

But the biggest opportunities, according to McMurtrie, lie in partnerships with restaurants, nightlife, and clothing and cosmetics stores.

“To go on a date in New York City, spend at least USD 100, maybe USD 200,” said McMurtrie. “Tinder currently earns 59 cents a day per paying user. So the question is … what percentage of that one hundred dollars Tinder can take if they can help facilitate that transaction.”

There is not much financial research on the subject because “online dating is inherently a topic related to sexuality, and I think it makes people somewhat uncomfortable in a professional context, or it is very difficult to take it seriously,” noted McMurtrie on.

“It would be very difficult to talk extensively about this company in any serious boardroom environment, because you have to consider things like:” How fast do people (who) go out on a first date? “” For McMurtrie, the most underrated impact of online is dating agency that can possibly offer to women, especially in more conservative countries where romantic hopeful is limited to a very small circle of family friends.

But with apps, women can choose from “10 or 15 men … to potentially millions of options,” McMurtrie said.

Moreover, female users realize that they can say no to a man without any risk and without any reputational disadvantage. “It’s not just a great social thing,” McMurtrie said. “It is also a major economic issue because … half of the population actually has agency and has the same say and participation.”

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.