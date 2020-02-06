Online dating is becoming mainstream despite some doubts: US survey

According to a recent survey, Americans want to use online apps and dating services

Americans’ use of online apps and dating websites to meet potential partners is increasing, even though many people are concerned about participating in these services, a Thursday poll found.

The Pew Research Center report found that 31 percent of adults in the United States used an app or dating service. For adults under the age of 30 and people who identify themselves as gay, lesbian or bisexual, the number is almost half.

And 12 percent of respondents said they were married or in a relationship with someone they met through a dating website or app.

The results show a sharp increase in the use of online services since a previous Pew survey in 2013, when only 11 percent said they used a dating site or app and three percent said they had a long-term relationship between those services to have.

“On a broad scale, online dating users describe their experiences with these platforms as positive rather than negative,” said Pew researchers in the report.

However, some also spoke of the disadvantages of Internet services: around seven out of ten online data stated that it was common for people to lie about something that seemed more desirable.

A significant number of users, especially women, said they had uncomfortable interactions or harassment due to their participation.

Almost half of the female users said they continued to be contacted after saying that they were not interested, while a similar proportion indicated that they had sent a sexually explicit message or picture that they had not asked for ,

Overall, 45 percent of dating site or app users said they were frustrated with the experience last year.

More than half of the respondents said their personal experiences with the platforms were positive: seven out of ten respondents said that it was relatively easy to find people on dating websites or apps that they found attractive, and a majority stated to find people who shared their hobbies or interests.

The report was based on a survey of 4,860 adults in the United States from October 16-28 with an estimated error rate of 2.1 percentage points.

