OnePlus telephones get the environment mode from Google Assistant

OnePlus has announced that it has started rolling out Ambient Mode for Google Assistant to some of its phones. However, the implementation is stepped up, which means that some users receive it earlier than others. In a company blog, OnePlus wrote: “By working with Google, we are delighted to bring the” Ambient Mode “powered by Google Assistant to your OnePlus device (available on OnePlus 3 and higher).”

This means that the mode is available for all OnePlus smartphones from the OnePlus 3 to the latest OnePlus 7T Pro. The company provided insight into environment mode and wrote: “It is a” proactive “Google Assistant experience that is available when the device is being charged. You can access proactive information and suggestions about the weather, the calendar, entertainment, reminders and more The function can also be used to turn a phone into a digital photo frame or as an interface for controlling smart home devices such as lighting or music players. ”

The phone maker also explained the steps to use the Google Assistant Ambient mode. To do this, you must connect their OnePlus device to a charger, click on the notification and follow the instructions to complete the installation process. The feature can also be enabled by selecting Google App Settings> Assistant> Devices (Phone).

Google announced the position at IFA last year. In this mode, your Android smartphone or tablet changes to a smart view by displaying information from your calendar, current weather, your notifications, your reminders, music control and your smart home control. It can even display photos from Google Photos, making your smartphone or tablet a digital photo frame.

