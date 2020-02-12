OnePlus starts running the Google Assistant environment mode

New Delhi: Chinese mobile phone maker OnePlus has announced that Ambient Mode for Google Assistant will be available on its phones shortly.

The smartphone has teamed up with Google to provide ambient mode for the OnePlus 3 and newer devices from 2016, 9to5Google reported on Tuesday.

The new feature for all Android phones was released by Google a few months ago, and the gradual rollout can take up to a week.

Ambient mode gives smartphones or tablets a smart display-like experience. In this mode, the handsets provide information about calendars, dates, reminders, music, smart home controls, weather scenarios, and more that can be viewed on a smart display device.

The mode can also be used to present a slideshow directly from Google Photos on smartphones.

To activate the function, a user must open the Google app on their smartphone and go to More> Settings> Google Assistant> Assistant tab> Phone> Environment mode.