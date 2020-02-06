OnePlus registers a patent for selfie cameras

Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has registered a patent for a technology that hides the front camera when not in use, the news portal GizmoChaina reported on Thursday.

The patent appears to be similar to the implementation of OnePlus’ recently launched ‘Concept One’ smartphone, which the company unveiled at CES 2020 last month.

According to the report, the photo of the device contained in the patent application shows that there are no holes for the front camera for the pop-up camera mechanism and the entire surface is covered by the screen.

The back of the phone is similar to the OnePlus 7T.

As a reminder, the smartphone manufacturer also presented the Concept One smartphone with color-shifting glass technology at CES 2020, which makes the rear-view camera invisible.

Aside from that, the company is also working on its upcoming flagship smartphone – OnePlus 8 Pro – and is expected to be equipped with 12 GB of RAM.

OnePlus 8 Pro’s Geekbench list recently revealed that Android 10 is ready to use and runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

The smartphone is also expected to have a super flowing 120 Hz display.