OnePlus leads premium smartphone segment in India with a market share of 33 percent

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus with its OnePlus 7 series in 2019 drove the Indian premium smartphone market with a market share of 33 percent. The company became the first premium smartphone brand ever to surpass 20 lakh shipments in a year in India.

Samsung was second with 26 percent, while Apple was third with 25 percent market share in the premium segment, according to the Market Monitor Service for 2019 by Counterpoint Research. Apple was the fastest growing premium smartphone brand in 2019 with 41 percent (YoY) powered by multiple price reductions on iPhone XR throughout the year.

Overall, the premium smartphone segment in India (above Rs 30,000) recorded its highest registered shipments this year, with 29 percent in the year. “2019 was a remarkable year for us at OnePlus. Every milestone we have achieved has strengthened our commitment to technology excellence. We remain committed to creating a trouble-free and best-in-class user experience,” said Pete Lau, founder, and CEO, OnePlus.

In 2019, OnePlus 7 became the number one premium smartphone model. The contribution of the ultra-premium segment from OnePlus to the total OnePlus portfolio grew to as much as 25 percent in 2019 – from just 2 percent in 2018. According to Karn Chauhan, research analyst, Counterpoint Research, the continued expansion of OnePlus in India can be attributed to the increased sales volumes.

“His recent partnerships with renowned retail distributors, as well as the successful expansion of his unique premium brand experience to retail customers through OnePlus Experience Centers, have played a crucial role in his growth,” said Chauhan. Similarly, the ultra prime segment (above Rs 45,000) emerged as the fastest growing segment with a growth of 63 percent (YoY). “OnePlus continues to enjoy strong word-of-mouth communication from existing users, giving the brand more than 5 million strong communities in India alone, a significant number for a premium tech brand,” said Chauhan.

Examples of innovations are the acceptance of a high refresh rate (90Hz), almost borderless screens and the first to launch smartphones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 series application processor in India.

