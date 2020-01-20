Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, who comes with the horror drama “Hacked”, believes that people’s privacy is at risk in the social media era.

“I made movies based on horror and paranormal activity, but this time I decided to use a theme very close to reality by introducing them to the real horror of things in their daily lives. At this age of social media, everyone is vulnerable to hacking and no one knows about it, and one intelligent hacker would need to destroy our lives in minutes.

Hacked Director Vikram Bhatt on a technology film: “It takes a clever hacker to ruin our lives in minutes”

“We are all penetrated by all the media. It is essential that we be aware of these days. Our privacy is fragile and compromised, ”he said.

“Hacked” featuring actress Hina Khan explores the dark side of the digital and social media world.

Speaking of the project further, Bhatt said, “Hacked is based on how no one is safe. You will only be destroyed by one person with sufficient knowledge of technology and a heart filled with hatred. “

The film is featured at Zee Studios, and also stars Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar.

