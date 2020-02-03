One ring – to track the position of your finger

With continuous tracking, AuraRing can capture handwriting – possibly for short replies to text messages. Photo credit: Dennis Wise / University of Washington

Intelligent technology is getting smaller and smaller. There are smartphones, smartwatches and now smart rings, devices that can be used to control other technologies with simple finger gestures.

Researchers at the University of Washington have developed AuraRing, a ring and bracelet combination that can be used to determine the exact position of a person’s index finger and continuously monitor hand movements. The ring emits a signal that can be removed from the bracelet and that identifies the position and orientation of the ring and the finger to which it is attached. The research team published these results on December 11th in ACM’s procedures for interactive, mobile, portable and ubiquitous technologies,

“We are thinking about the next generation of computer platforms,” ​​said co-author Eric Whitmire, who completed this research as a PhD student at the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering. “We wanted a tool that captures the fine grain we do with our fingers – not just a gesture or where your finger is pointing, but something that can fully follow your finger.”

AuraRing consists of a wire coil wound 800 times around a 3-D ring. A current that flows through the wire creates a magnetic field that is detected by three sensors on the bracelet. Using the values ​​recorded by the sensors, the researchers can continuously determine the exact position of the ring in space. From there you can determine where the user’s finger is.

Researchers at the University of Washington have developed AuraRing, a combination of ring (foreground) and bracelet (background) that can be used to determine the exact position of a person’s index finger and continuously monitor hand movements. Photo credit: Dennis Wise / University of Washington

“In order to have continuous tracking in other intelligent rings, you would have to stream all the data using wireless communication. This part uses a lot of power, which is why many intelligent rings only recognize gestures and send these specific commands,” said co-author Farshid Salemi Parizi, PhD student in electrical engineering and information technology. “However, the AuraRing ring consumes only 2.3 milliwatts of electricity, which creates an oscillating magnetic field that the bracelet can constantly sense. This means that communication from the ring to the bracelet is not required.”

With continuous tracking, AuraRing can capture handwriting – possibly for short replies to text messages – or allow someone to have a virtual reality avatar hand that mimics what they are doing with their actual hand. Because AuraRing uses magnetic fields, it can track hands even when they are out of sight, e.g. B. when a user is on a crowded bus and cannot reach his phone.

“We can also easily see taps, flicks, or even a small pinch compared to a large pinch,” said Salemi Parizi. “This gives you additional interaction space. For example, if you write” hello “you can use a strip or pinch to send this data. In a Mario-like game, a pinch can make the character jump, but a strip could be great let it jump. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j6p9zqXpTF0 (/ embed)

The researchers designed AuraRing so that it is ready for immediate use and does not depend on a specific user. They tested the system on 12 participants with different hand sizes. The team compared a participant’s actual finger position to the position that AuraRing had indicated. Most of the time, the position tracked by the system matched the actual position within a few millimeters.

This combination of ring and bracelet could be useful for more than games and smartphones, the team said.

“Because AuraRing continuously monitors hand movements, not just gestures, it offers a variety of inputs that can be used by different industries,” said lead author Shwetak Patel, a professor at Allen School and the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering. “For example, AuraRing could detect the onset of Parkinson’s disease by detecting subtle hand tremors or helping stroke rehabilitation by giving feedback on hand movement exercises.”

With AuraRing, someone can have a virtual reality avatar hand that mimics what they are doing with their actual hand. Photo credit: Dennis Wise / University of Washington

The technology behind AuraRing could easily be added to smartwatches and other wrist devices, according to the team.

“It’s all about superpowers,” said Salemi Parizi. “You would still have all the features that today’s smartwatches offer, but if you want to take advantage of the extra benefits, just put your ring on.”

The portable ring and bracelet allow users to control smart tech with hand gestures

More information:

Farshid Salemi Parizi et al., AuraRing, ACM’s procedures for interactive, mobile, portable and ubiquitous technologies (2019). DOI: 10.1145 / 3369831

Provided by

University of washington

Quote:

The one ring – to track the position of your finger (2020, February 3)

accessed on February 3, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-ringto-track-finger.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.