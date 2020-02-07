“One Protected by Mothers, Sisters Can’t Harmed”: Modi’s swipe to Rahul’s “Danda” response

During a meeting in Delhi on Wednesday, congress leader Modi warned that the youth will hit him with sticks (“danda”) in the next six months if he does not address the issue of unemployment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a meeting in Kokrajhar in Assam on Friday.

Kokrajhar: Prime Minister Graend Narendra Modi told Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday about his remark “danda” that a person with the protective shield of mothers and sisters cannot be harmed.

The prime minister made the remarks while addressing a public meeting here, even while ruckus stayed in Parliament about the remarks Gandhi made during an election rally. “One with the protective shield of mothers and sisters of the country cannot be harmed,” Modi told the mass gathering without mentioning Gandhi.

At a poll meeting in Delhi on Wednesday, Gandhi Modi warned that the youth would hit him with sticks (“danda”) in the next six months if he did not address the issue of unemployment in the country.

The remark caused a furore in the Parliament with some members of the BJP and Congress almost bursting out in Lok Sabha when Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan outright condemned the remark and called it “bizarre”.

Vardhan said that the father of the congress the leader Rajiv Gandhi was a prime minister and even he was not directed this way. Gandhi later claimed that the ruckus in the Lok Sabha was “orchestrated” to prevent him from interrogating the government.

In his reply to the motion of thanks to the president, Modi said on Thursday: “I heard an opposition member say” we will beat Modi with sticks in six months’ time. I have also decided that I will do more ‘Surya Namaskar’. This will make my back even stronger to face abuses. In any case, I have been abused so much in the last two decades that their negativity hardly matters. “

