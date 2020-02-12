One medical stock market introduction turns healthcare into a luxury item

Because I treat healthcare, and because I work for a website that deals with all the ways people try to separate women from their money, I am often referred to clinics that say they are revolutionizing basic healthcare. Friends and strangers send me links to Instagram ads, portholes to identically extravagant offices. The waiting rooms are luxurious Mid Century Modern, the exam rooms an assortment of delicate monochromes washed in halos of light. There is usually a jungle of plants somewhere in the frame. This week it was Tend, the dentist’s office that is miraculously also a “studio” and a “dental wellness brand”, where patients brush with Italian Amarelli-drop toothpaste and find their favorite HBO dramas that are pre-screened loaded. For the expansion, it raised $ 36 million at the end of last year. A few months ago it was Parsley Health, the functional medicine startup that operates outside the humiliations of the insurance system. “Primary care is broken,” according to the founder, and the solution, as shown by Parsley, is an entire body approach that includes testing of microbiomes and genetics. (Supplements instead of medication are encouraged, but are usually not included in the contribution.)

For those who want a more open technological flex in their care trajectory, there is Forward, another primary care physician with a subscription model where membership gives access to a biometric scanner for the entire body and patients view an interactive dual body during visits. Women have Tia, the gynecologist-only member, or Maven, the virtual prenatal clinic that proudly calls itself “insurance-free,” or one of the plush fertility startups drooling Wall Street while staring at market forecasts that steeply bend north. At the external borders there is the stunning monolith The Well, a private “wellness club” with a dazzling array of offers within its whitewashed walls, including Chinese medicine, energy healing and $ 850 consultations with a licensed physician.

Most of these places are trying to replicate or at least hold on to the huge success of One Medical, a membership-based franchise for franchising operating nearly 80 locations, with a valuation of more than $ 1.5 billion, a modest sum considering the expected success. Unlike comparable startups that treat local populations or Medicare patients, One Medical has become the blueprint of the industry, a fantastically valuable company that can also say it “repairs” healthcare with a straight face. (Tidying up the $ 3.5 trillion industry that has decent insurance and extra money is generally considered lucrative.)

It is basic care – a check, a smear, a flu shot, a referral – but, unlike the rest of the medical landscape, it is good.

Since these clinics are generally careful to remind potential patients, membership will not replace an insurance policy. Primary care providers are the gatekeepers, the first point of contact, but they cannot pay for your prescriptions or cover a visit to a specialist if something goes seriously wrong. What these companies can do is claim to breathe new life into the ‘healthcare room’ by reducing the number of hospital visits and encouraging preventive care. They usually do this by taking membership fees or working solely on the basis of cash, which in turn guarantees a particularly extensive medical experience: hour-long conferences with a doctor, individualized wellness plans and all the extras that employees believe they deserve. It is basic care – a check, a smear, a flu shot, a referral – but, unlike the rest of the medical landscape, it is good. The same day appointments and doctors are available 24/7 and someone in the house to help you navigate through your insurance claims. It is access to the latest technologies, stress relief workshops, and more often than not, sparkling water if you have to wait. In his IPO application, One Medical followed in the footsteps of Peloton and Lululemon and described the brand as a brand that acted in “pleasure.”

Many of these offices rely on the language of unity and well-being of the whole body, a tactic invented and perfected by brands hoping to extract a specific kind of emptiness that women feel conditioned. It is the ideal vocabulary for companies that redistribute the most basic form of health care as luxury: these are doctors’ practices that talk about ‘recovering’ health instead of treating it, practicing in ‘studios’ rather than in the office. Forward, founded by former employees of Google and Uber, refers to his patients as members: “Patients,” the CEO said, “feels a bit paternalistic to me.” It is the double word of industrious thirties and Silicon Valley investors who want to convince themselves of the problem of American health care is atmospheric, a matter of seamless user experience and a few more pot plants.

These are doctor’s practices that talk about ‘recovering’ health instead of treating it, practicing in ‘studios’ instead of in the office.

On a practical level, these companies can be vaguely ridiculous. Imagine the hubris that is needed to “reinvent” a system that is the worst in the world and to do it with flavored toothpaste and CBD seltzer on tap. If you take it all together, it is more than a punch line about redundant. Companies such as Goldman Sachs are already hiring doctors to treat the hip ailments of their employees and the “neck of the investment banker” from the glass tower of the office. And Apple and Amazon have both launched independent healthcare initiatives for their more paid employees in recent years.

AC Wellness for Apple employees in the Bay Area offers a “concierge-like” experience with nutritionists and training coaches. Amazon Care, currently limited to people who work in the company’s offices in Seattle, rather than those who are regularly informed and sometimes killed during work, advocates non-acute needs. Google’s venture arm, Alphabet, is investing considerably in One Medical; Google employees, along with employees from two other companies not listed in the IPO application, make up more than a third of the One Medical customer base.

As with many of the institutions set up by technology money, these are companies that build parallel universes alongside the existing system for all the optimism offered by ‘repairing’ the building blocks of health care. With their sharp corners and glass walls, these clinics look like they were built on one of those utopian garden planets where the illuminated creatures of sci-fi television instantly heal ailments and generate new limbs. But as in fiction, in our adjacent but earth-bound reality, for every utopia there is an over-extracted universe full of waste where almost everyone has to live.

The amount that a patient is asked to pay for the privilege of wonderful basic care varies enormously. Assuming that a member of One Medical – or their employer – is already looking for proper insurance, and that no one in their family gets an expensive illness or gets hit by a truck, they can get away with incidental co-payment, plus the $ 200 annual fee. But even in an industry known as greedy, some practices that promise deeper care in exchange for cash can be absurd: a month ago I spoke to a woman who saw doctors at Parsley for just under two years, desperately seeking help with a debilitating chronic illness. She estimates she was between $ 150 monthly costs (billed at the time, biennial) and the additional supplements, tests and treatments, ten thousand.

‘Concierge care’, now a much less trendy way to describe this type of doctor’s practice, has been around since the 90s and can contain really grotesque expressions of wealth in its less transparent corners. An unlisted physician in New York charges up to $ 80,000 a year for a family in exchange for VIP access to specialists and detailed quarterly health assessments. He refers to himself as an “asset manager” for their organs and limbs. Gold cards at UCLA, available for purchase, get a person at the front of the line for an MRI. “Direct primary care”, whereby clinics eliminate the intermediary (the insurance company, the state), charges a fixed rate for basic care. Both are in addition to the basic coverage because they cover primary care and nothing else. According to a NPR report from last month, one in five rich people participates in some form of this model: “I think as long as you prefer capitalism,” a hospital director said spending $ 133 a month on a better doctor at the outlet, “it’s completely fair.”

We live by the silent development of a sector designed to de-register people and raise them considerably.

Over the past decade, these practices have been multiplied and democratized, if you can call it that, so the costs fall somewhere between $ 60 and $ 300 a month. Nobody knows exactly how many there are, but almost everyone agrees that they are on the rise, even because Americans with a commercial insurance go to their doctor much less often in the same period, because the co-pays have increased. These offices have cousins ​​in all sorts of institutions who want to escape the grim reality of the health care system as it exists and benefit Americans with the means and the will to escape. Crossover Health and Equal Health charge employers extra costs to offer employees basic care of the next level. A handful of hospitals, including the Cleveland Clinic in Florida and Mass General, have programs where patients spend a few thousand dollars a year on customized wellness plans and direct telephone lines for their MDs. Hudson Yards, the chic new development in Brooklyn, offers the opportunity to gain access to an exclusive internal caretaker’s clinic when a person buys a home whose median price is around $ 4.5 million. As presidential candidates argue over the prices of prescription drugs and deserve care, we live through the quiet development of a sector designed to allow people who can already afford our expensive, cumbersome system to unsubscribe and increase significantly.

A direct front-line office is a good choice politically, both now and in the near future. In the short term, industry-specific lobby organizations have entered the current administration, which particularly appreciates the freedom of dollars and choices: the problem articulated by Health and Human Services is that consumers simply do not have enough information to compare clinicians and bargains . But eliminating the middle man is in itself a good insurance against all reforms that the future could bring: in every scenario there will be people who are willing to spend considerably on the first-class health care version.

Of greater importance, at least from the perspective of these companies, is the chance that they will hire all good doctors and have no way to continue expanding. According to most accounts, working in caretaker care is more desirable than working in the trenches of a traditional clinic: doctors see fewer patients and are paid just as well if not more. In his IPO application, One Medical noted that in the future it might be difficult to attract qualified professionals, an unintended nod to the critical lack of primary care physicians that already exists: in Texas, for example, 35 counties in the last count had no doctor Of every kind. Taken to the extreme, the company predicts a future in which the good doctors of the country have largely given up our broken system and have moved to nicer offices with better benefits.

In all likelihood, statistically, healthier people can simply enjoy even better health.

This is clearly a simplification, but if you want to summarize the stratification of access to the American health care system, it would look something like this: people without insurance, or almost useless disaster coverage, would be at the bottom, exactly among Medicaid patients. Above them may be people with employer-sponsored healthcare, or a state-approved insurance partner, or the means to buy an insurance policy themselves. Concierge medicine, no matter how supposedly accessible or transparent, adds a different stratosphere to the comparison, allowing people with disposable income to buy the promise of well-being. In all likelihood, statistically, healthier people can simply enjoy even better health. Of course it is an attractive sector for the technical industry and its obsession with optimization and time-saving technology – and for people for whom holistic and intensive care is just as much about lifestyle as a matter of life or death.

In their efforts to make the doctor’s office more enchanting, some medical ‘studios’ are building Instagram-friendly walls where patients can arrange themselves, the ultimate colonization of medicines by an industrial wellness complex that aims to set the standards of attractiveness and health deposit. Forward, which costs $ 1,800 a year, relies heavily on the diagnostic tools it has built, including a glowing full-body scanner that uses “red light spectroscopy” to measure various facets of the heart. Parsley centers a series of tests – genetics, extensive hormone analysis – that can reach the cause of symptoms, from brain spray to asthma to poor skin. These are undoubtedly dedicated doctors who practice medicines in good faith, but it is hard not to notice that since 45,000 people die each year from lack of adequate care, the market has developed the attitude that people with drugs are sick on more interesting or obscure ways than all others.

As with any innovation that pointed to the deadly diseases of American health care, the failures that these companies say are tackling are well documented, if not the definitive cause of the overall disease. Health care spending – almost one fifth of this country’s GDP from 2017 onwards – is now generally considered to be exacerbated by preventable diseases and unhealthy patterns that will last for years. Poor eating habits and lack of exercise flourish with chronic diabetes; ordinary neglect turns into a fatal airway disorder. An estimated 84 million Americans live without access to primary care; researchers expect the United States to lose another 30,000 of those doctors in the next five years if they retire and are not replaced.

Small practices and offices of general practitioners are immersed in the strengths of an insurance system that counts care in steps of billable procedures: some medical schools, weighted for research, train more scholarship magnets than omnivore professionals. The system hopes high salaries on specialists and surgeons, neglecting small-scale doctors who focus on the more everyday needs of patients. A reform movement that emphasizes physician-patient relationships has been unlikely to be consistent in all administrations: the specter of needy patients stumbling to emergency departments to undergo costly, preventable procedures appears to have chased Obama while throwing the ACA, and this month , the Health and Human Services department implemented a long-promised set of incentives that reward physicians, not for procedures but for the overall health of their patients.

Atul Gawande, the surgeon and collaborator of New Yorker whose writings on health care costs have deeply influenced the policy of the Obama era, struggled with this system in a journal piece from 2017. It was an act of remorse, a meditation on the borders of ” heroic “medical miracles as he had raised to fame while performing:” We can give up an outdated set of priorities and shift our focus from rescue medicine to lifelong incremental care, “he concluded,” or we can make millions of people suffer and die. “A year later, Gawande was appointed to lead Haven, the secret non-profit healthcare alliance between Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JP Morgan, whose engine is generally perceived as the company’s dissatisfaction with the cost of employees getting alive taken into account.

As you would expect, the question of who benefits from such an extensive wellness offer is complex. Some have argued that preventive care does not entail any costs at all, and the two prominent university research programs that test whether patients who are coded as “risky” benefit from advanced primary care are at odds. In January, the MIT published the daunting results of a four-year study and found that matching low-income patients and extensive health care resources had no significant impact on their hospitalization; a similar experiment from Chicago has reported that comparable populations were admitted to the hospital about 20% less when provided with a dedicated physician and attentive clinical staff. How strange then that MDVIP, a caretaker physician who prefigures One Medical, says that for people who pay $ 2,000 a year, hospital admissions can be reduced by between 70% and 90%

The technical industry thrives where there is a possibility to call on a little behavioral economy and to repackage a concept for young, technologically educated people who want to spend a little more money every month. These clinics rely on the same research developed to address the problem of low-income people who die in expensive and preventable ways: they simply apply it to a population that is statistically much more likely to see results. One Medical presents itself as a way for companies to keep their professional employees out of the hospital. On his website, Parsley relies on the CDC’s findings that one in five Americans suffers from a chronic illness. But Parsley is not really talking about something like diabetes that affects nearly 1 in 10 Americans: the company buys Google ads to appear when a person searches for SIBO, a relatively rare bowel disease associated with autoimmune diseases and chronic fatigue .

Last year I received a few complaints from One Medical patients about what they felt was a scam: the annual fee that the company charges for its services, the so-called “concierge” portion of the concierge medicine, was an optional part of the deal. This is because it is legally risky, if not impossible, to charge membership fees for services covered by the insurance: most of these clinics have to somewhat break down their activities to accommodate this, by applying membership fees to the benefits instead of actual care, or otherwise completely “insurance-free”.

If you don’t hand out the extra $ 200 at One Medical, you can technically see one of his doctors, as I discovered when I called a representative. You simply do not get what they called the ‘complete technology stack’, the 24/7 access to doctors, the ‘wellness and lifestyle offerings’, the ‘added value’. In our short conversation, the woman on the other end of the phone said four times “seamlessly”. When I picked up what I was sure, my obvious skepticism was, and she concluded by saying that she really believed that One Medical did the public good and lifted care.

But the most insidious thing is how easily these clinics offer simple, adequate health as a luxury, well-deserved treat.

I have no doubt that she felt that way. When I told a story about a gynecology membership and a well-woman clinic in New York, I was essentially told something similar – that the existence of such companies would ensure that one day more people would have access to wonderful, thoughtful care. And come on: it’s just a few hundred dollars a year, less than the average millennial spending on takeaway or streaming services or coffee. It is not like they are a pharmaceutical company, or an insurance giant that refuses to pay for the necessary care.

The market-driven argument, in which better clinics stimulate competition, is a well-known argument, but I would argue that healthcare is more like housing than a superior latte: you can build a lot of luxury apartments or even modest single-family homes and yet refuse homelessness against all expectations disappear. But the most insidious thing that strikes me is how easily and often these clinics offer simple, adequate health as a luxury, well-deserved treat. Access to primary care is apparently the building block of the system: it is the ability to go to a doctor, get a referral, seek advice if you feel sick. This entire ecosystem, which appears to be getting bigger every day, was funded and built by people who have concluded that the only way to reform the system is to build another where the simplest form of health care is a salable and ambitious experience , no service . And absolutely no justice.

