One man had been linked to at least 9 coronavirus cases after traveling from Singapore to France to the UK

A British man who has been linked to a number of coronavirus cases after traveling from Singapore to a French ski chalet in the UK has fully recovered.

The patient Steve Walsh is said to have infected at least nine other people during his stay in the French Alps after becoming infected with the virus in Singapore. He released a statement Tuesday revealing his name and thanking the British Health Service for their help and care.

Walsh had attended a conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Singapore in late January organized by the gas analysis company Servomex. This confirmed that “a limited number of their employees in different countries have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and are now being treated. ”Walsh works at Servomex.

But the conference seems to have led to a chain of transmission for Walsh, who left Singapore on January 24th to fly to the French Alps, where he spent four days in a ski chalet in Contamines-Montjoie, southeastern France.

France confirmed five new cases of the virus on Saturday, all of which were British nationals, including a nine-year-old child who had spent some time in a school in the resort. Patients were infected after contacting a British citizen who had traveled from Singapore, local health official Jean-Yves Grall said.

Walsh left the French ski area on January 28 and flew with EasyJet from nearby Geneva in Switzerland to Gatwick Airport in London.

Walsh said in his statement on Tuesday that he would contact his doctor and health officials as soon as he knew he was exposed to a confirmed case of coronavirus. “I was advised to go to an isolated hospital room despite the lack of symptoms and then isolate myself at home as directed. When the diagnosis was confirmed, I was sent to an isolation unit in the hospital where I am staying, and as a precaution, my family was asked to isolate myself. “

Four more patients in England tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, increasing the country’s total to eight, the UK Department of Health said in a statement. The new cases are all known contacts from a previously confirmed British case, and the virus was passed on to them in France, it said.

The agency also declared the virus to be a “serious and immediate public health threat,” empowering officials to enforce quarantine restrictions on people who “could risk infecting or contaminating others.”

Some media have suggested that Walsh may be a “super-spreader” of the virus, that is, a single patient who spreads the infection to many others. However, experts advise caution.

Mark Woolhouse, an infectious disease expert at Edinburgh University, told CNN: “I don’t think it is helpful to highlight a person.” This is because it is not clear how many people he actually infected, whether or not he got the virus easier than any other person “dumps”, or whether he was just in contact with more people and thus more likely to pass the virus on. Woolhouse prefers the term “Super Spreading Event”.

The Executive Director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Michael J. Ryan asked the media not to personalize the disease and answered a question about Walsh on Tuesday.

Ryan dismissed reports that Walsh was a “super spreader” and said the circumstances surrounding his case were “unfortunate,” but “by no means a huge, spreading event.”

Given growing concerns about coronavirus transmission, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday: “In the past few days, we have seen some cases of people with no travel history being transferred to China, such as the cases reported in France yesterday and that United Kingdom today. Detecting this small number of cases could be the spark that becomes a larger fire. But right now it’s just a spark. Our goal remains containment. “

EasyJet said it had been informed by the UK health authorities about an infected passenger on board. However, no further confirmed cases of this flight had occurred until Monday, and passengers had shown no symptoms.

The French authorities have “managed to contact and track down everyone who has been in contact with British tourists in the village,” Health Minister Agnes Buzyn told French CNN subsidiary BFM. According to Etienne Jacquet, the mayor of Contamines-Montjoie, the ski center will remain open.

Meanwhile, the Grand Hyatt in Singapore said that nobody infected with the virus showed symptoms at the luxury hotel, and none of its employees have tested positive. When the hotel found out about cases that had arisen on its property, it said it immediately began measuring the temperature of its guests and employees twice a day. An external government agency was also consulted to redevelop and “thoroughly clean” affected public areas and guest rooms.