New Delhi: GST Network (GSTN) said on Tuesday 13.30 lakh of GSTR-3B statements, approximately one fifth of the total of said statements, were filed on the last day on January 20 despite some technical failures.

This month’s return submission data to date shows that the GSTN return submission system was operating within the expected limits, which is evident from the fact that until January 14, a total of 24.66 lakh GSTR-3B, GST Network said in a statement.

“A total of 65.65 lakh GSTR-3B were presented for the fiscal month of December, of which 13.30 lakh GSTR-3B were presented on the last day, that is, on January 20, 2020,” he said.

Several taxpayers complained about technical failures in filing statements on social networks.

There have been few problems about single-use passwords (OTP) that are received with some delay due to the delay of the email service provider or local Internet problems, he said.

“Therefore, to ensure that the taxpayer does not have any inconvenience in this account, the OTPs are sent simultaneously by email and also to a registered telephone number, so that in case there is a delay in receiving the OTP by mail electronic, You can use the OTP received on the mobile phone or vice versa. The taxpayer can use the OTP received on any channel to submit their returns, “he said.

In the last three days, the GSTR-3B statements of 8.32 lakh, 6.09 lakh and 13.30 lakh were filed on January 18, 19 and 20, respectively.

On January 21 also, until 12 pm, more than 2 GSTR-3B lakhs were filed for the December fiscal month, totaling the GSTR-3B statements submitted to 67.70 lakh in this month, he added.

