One dead, three injured when a fire destroyed the Fulani settlement in Kogi

In a midnight fire in the Fulani settlement in Jingbe, Ajaokuta, the local government of Kogi state claimed a life while three other people were seriously injured.

DAILY POST learned that the deceased was a two-year-old child, while the majority of the injured were women.

It was further learned that the fire, which started around 2 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, was lit by unidentified game hunters in the community.

According to the report, the over 300 Fulani community consisted of 87 thatched roof houses, which were inhabited by Fulani men, women and their children.

The incident has left many homeless, according to the report, as cash and multi-million dollar items were lost.

Acting chairman of the Miyetti Allah Association of Nigerian Cattle Breeders (MACBAN) at Kogi Branch Ardo Bello Garatu, who spoke about the association’s acting deputy secretary, Mr. Adamu Abubakar, confirmed the incident to the journalists on Sunday.

Garatu urged the Kogi government to intervene urgently, and urged the federal government to instruct the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to help victims immediately to prevent further deaths.