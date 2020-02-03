One Dead, Five Wounded after Gunman Open Fires on Bus

After leaving the shooter, the bus driver went on to the next turn and entered the parking lot of a gas station.



Associated press

Last updated: February 3, 2020, 10:48 PM IST

Lebec (USA): A shooter killed one passenger and injured five others in a Greyhound bus that traveled from Los Angeles to the San Francisco Bay Area early in the morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The shooting happened at about 1:20 am because the bus on the Grapevine section of Interstate 5 was high in the mountains between LA and the San Joaquin valley.

The bus driver somehow managed to get the shooter out of the bus and left him on the shoulder of the highway, where he was arrested without incident, Sgt. Brian Pennings told reporters. He had no immediate information about the motive.

After he had left the shooter, the driver proceeded to the next turn and entered the parking lot of a gas station.

Pennings said there was a significant “number of people aboard the bus. We are grateful that the bus driver acted quickly,” Pennings said.

Witnesses and the suspect were interviewed. Officials did not immediately identify the suspect or the victims. Pennings said one of the five wounded had flown to a hospital.

The area is located in the Tejon Pass, which rises to a height of more than 1,100 feet (1,250 meters).

