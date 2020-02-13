Once a rising force in Delhi, BSP received fewer votes than NOTE in nearly half of the places it disputed

New Delhi: On Tuesday afternoon, when it became clear that the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) would return to power by a large majority, another debate took place on social media. With a screenshot of the voting share of parties from the website of the Election Commission of India (ECI), several people claimed that the NOTE (None of the Other) option apparently received more votes than both left parties – Communist Party of India (CPI) ) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) – combined in the Delhi elections.

Although the claim was indeed true, it had an incorrect premise.

NOTE achieved more than 43,000 or 0.46 percent of the total valid votes that were collected during the Delhi elections, compared to a combined vote share of 0.03 percent of the CPI and CPM. What many overlooked, however, was that the two left parties only disputed three seats, and therefore the comparison of their vote share with NOTA votes was unfair.

The comparison should instead have been made with the Bahujan Samaj party (BSP).

Once considered a rising force and an alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress in Delhi, the BSP was reduced to 0.71 percent of the vote, despite disputing 68 seats in the national capital. Although this is more than the total number of NOTA votes cast, the party led by Mayawati received fewer votes than NOTA at no fewer than 32 meeting places or nearly half of the electoral districts in which the BSP provided its candidates.

For example, NOTA finished third in Palam’s constituency – the only seat where NOTA was in third place – with 848 votes compared to BSP candidate Geeta who received 786 votes. The congress ally, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), received 552 votes in Palam.

In addition, NOTA achieved the fourth highest vote in at least 28 seats. The BSP finished in fourth place with an equal number of places.

In an election as bipolar as the Delhi was, where even the congress, a party that ruled the city for 15 years, was reduced to less than five percent of the vote, few people can blame BSP for how it performed. But the party has indeed seen better days.

BSP has been a participant in the politics of Delhi since the founding of the first legislative assembly in the capital in 1993. In the course of four assembly elections between 1993 and 2008, the party increased its footprint (read vote) in the capital from 1.9 per cent of the total number of votes in 1993 to 14.05 percent and two seats in 2008. This was largely due to the considerable support of Dalits and the growing Purvanchali population in the city.

BSP was seen as the next big challenge for the BJP duopoly and the congress in local politics. Then came the Aam Aadmi party.

AAP’s debut in Delhi politics during the 2013 elections following the “India against Corruption” movement was a disappointment for the BSP. The newly formed AAP was well received by the people of Delhi. It won 28 seats in the strong house with 70 seats and nearly 30 percent of the votes in its very first outing.

BSP, on the other hand, was reduced to 5.44 percent of the number of votes and zero seats. Decimation continued in 2015 when it received only 1.31 percent of the vote and finally to 0.7 percent in Tuesday’s polls.

Analysts claim that the political brand Arvind Kejriwal and the perception of AAP as a powerful and viable alternative to both Congress and the BJP have led to a majority of the core voters of BSP – backward casts – switching to the AAP.

It is undeniable that the fortunes of the BSP have declined throughout the country in recent years. Whether the hopeless performance in the polls in Delhi in 2020 turns out to be an end to the BSP in the national capital is something that time will tell.

