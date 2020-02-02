The creators of Thappad recently released the advance of the film starring Taapsee Pannu as the protagonist and the advance got a very good response. Taapsee’s performance is improving with every movie he is making and his themes are also quite unique. She has made a dent in the industry and created her own niche for her fans.

Talking to Pinkvilla about doing Thappad, Taapsee revealed that the reason behind making a movie on this subject is very personal. She said: “I wouldn’t answer beyond this, so don’t try me. But there is a very personal reason to make this movie. That’s what I channeled in Thappad. I wanted to make a movie about this subject.”

Taapsee Pannu on doing Thappad: “Once a PT teacher had hit at school and I was …”

She also revealed that her parents never beat her and said: “My parents never beat me because I was a studious and obedient child. But once, a PT teacher had hit at school and I was enraged. “

Taapsee also cleared the air in Thappad which is called a domestic violence film and said: “There were initial drafts of the film where people would say: Ek hello thappad hai? But Mr. Anubhav was clear that he only wanted a thappad. Otherwise , I would have made a history of domestic violence. “

Well, the progress was quite attractive and we can only hope that these types of films have an impact on our society. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad is scheduled to launch on February 28, 2020.

