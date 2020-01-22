On the first full day of impeachment, there are disputes about the rules

WASHINGTON, D.C. – There was a violent lawsuit on the first full day of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Highlights of the meeting on Tuesday and what lies ahead as senators are currently carrying out the third impeachment proceedings against a president:

RULES REVERSAL

A proposal from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would have imposed a tight two-day schedule for clashes to open on either side. The plan to take McConnell’s obvious offer to move the case forward quickly would also have forced senators to vote yes to the evidence gathered by the House during his impeachment process.

The proposal met with immediate protest from the Democrats, and some Republicans raised their concerns privately during a GOP lunch. The initial plan, they argued, would have helped the Democrats occupy the Republicans so that they could testify in the middle of the night.

McConnell quickly added an additional day for the opening arguments, demanding that evidence from the home trial should be included in the log.

FROM EUROPE, A PRESIDENTIAL TWEET

Trump attended a world leader conference in Davos, Switzerland, and made clear his feelings about impeachment. “READ THE TRANScripts!” He tweeted from overseas. The tweet referred to a rough copy of Trump’s phone call asking the new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for a “favor.”

The call triggered a complaint from a whistleblower, which led to an investigation culminating in a House vote polling Trump for abuse of power. The house also voted to indict Trump for obstructing Congress.

REJECTED RULES CHANGE

New York Democratic Senate Chairman Chuck Schumer offered to change the rules for the first time – a proposal to summon the White House “all documents, notices, and other documents” related to Ukraine. In a likely prelude to other democratic motions, the Republicans immediately rejected Schumer’s amendment to a 53-47 party vote.

INSURANCE COSTS

In the midst of the partisans, the House prosecutors and the White House lawyers put forward their first arguments. MP Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and lead prosecutor, said that the policy package proposed by McConnell was “a process for a rigged process” and a “cover-up.”

Schiff and other Democrats cite the White House transcript as evidence of Trump’s political pressure on Ukraine, although the president repeatedly calls the call “perfect.”

NO CRIME, NO CRIMINAL PENALTY

Trump’s legal team does not contest its actions in the July 25 call. But the White House lawyer, Pat Cipollone, said the charges against the president are not criminal acts and that Trump has not committed a crime. There is also no evidence that aid to Ukraine was linked to an investigative application against Biden and his son Hunter, a former board member of a Ukrainian gas company.

AVOIDING A SENATE CIRCUS

“Just because the house process was a circus doesn’t mean that the Senate process has to take place,” tweeted Senator Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn. He advocated a vote after hearing arguments on both sides to determine if there were additional witnesses or documents to be examined by the Senate.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Further legal disputes are expected on Wednesday, and White House lawyers could request that the case be dismissed, although it was not clear whether they wanted to pursue this option. Some Republicans have said they will reject a layoff vote.

If there is no further unexpected delay, the opening disputes on both sides will likely continue.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.