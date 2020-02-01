On the Facebook page of Jamia Shooter, messages from Shaheen Bagh and Revenge Minutes Before Fire

Days after Foreign Minister Anurag Thakur lit controversy with his slogan “shoot the traitors”, a man opened fire on protesters opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act outside Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi.

The man was caught on the tape with a gun waving and pointing at demonstrators in general, even while police officials looked meek from a distance.

Only after he fired the gun and injured a student did the police intervene and catch him. In the videos of the attack, the man shouts ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘ye lo azadi’ while asking protesters to chant ‘Vande Mataram’ if they want to live in India. The shooter has since been taken into custody.

But who is the shooter?

According to preliminary information from the police, the shooter is a minor who lived in UP’s Gautam Buddha Nagar, on the edge of the national capital. Although not much else is known about the attacker, his Facebook account revealed a number of consistently disturbing and common messages.

“Rambhakt” is also the prefix of his name on Facebook, where he posted live videos of the protest on Jamia before opening fire.

Here are some posts that have been shared on the man’s page in the last 24 hours.

‘Shaheen bhag..khel khatam’: The function is an allusion to the ongoing anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh-Kalindi Kunj that have been led by women for more than 40 days. The protests have led to widespread controversy in Delhi, especially in the run-up to the elections to the Delhi legislative assembly in 2020.

“Koi Hindu media nahin hai yahan” (No Hindu media here), “Main yahan akela Hindu hoon” (I am the only Hindu here): Another attempt to polarize by claiming that there are no “Hindu” media at Jamia protests and that he was the only Hindu there.

In another position he claimed: “Chandan Bhai, ye badla aapke liye hai” (brother Chandhan, this revenge is for you). Chandan Gupta was a 22-year-old trade student who was killed during common violence that broke out in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, in January 2018 after Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) organized a ‘Tiranga bicycle rally’ in the Muslim-dominated area.

He also made cryptic posts in which he seemed to predict his death or that a serious situation would soon happen to him. In a message he wrote: “Meri antim yatra par, mujhe bhagwa mein le jaaye, aur jai shri ram ke toe ho” (On my last journey (after death), wear me in saffron cloth and make sure there are chants from Jai Shri RAM). In another he wrote: “Mere ghar ka dhyaan rakhna” (take care of my house).

In yet another message he said: “Azadi de raha hoon” (I will give you freedom). The comment is a reference to the slogan “Azaadi” (freedom) that is popular with anti-CAA demonstrators. Incidentally, all these posts were made just a few hours before the man opened fire on demonstrators.

In fact, in what seems like a teaser for today’s act, the shooter placed on January 28: “Dhyan the. 31st tarik tak meri posto ko nazar andaaz na kare” (Note! Don’t ignore my messages until 31).

His Facebook account has since been suspended. But from all his reports it seems clear that the shooter was deeply radicalized and was looking for an audience for his stunt. His messages, which now have thousands of positions, won many positive reactions from his followers, many of whom praised the “courage” of the shooter. One comment was: “Inspired by you, many Chandans will arise”. Several commentators also repeated the slogan “shoot at the traitors” that came to the fore at the meeting of Thakur.

The shooter appears to have joined Facebook on July 2018 and since then most of his messages have been straight or shared at the border. Nevertheless, the account existed on Facebook for over a year and managed to avoid Facebook’s privacy policy that prohibits hate speech and division / shared messages, photos and videos.

