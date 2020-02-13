On the centenary of Pran’s birth, Amitabh Bachchan and others remember the iconic villain

The iconic screen villain Pran would have lived until one hundred years old on Thursday, February 13, and some B-town personalities, including veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, turned to social media to remember the late actor as a good artist and gentleman.

Big B shared screen space with Pran in several superhit movies that include “Zanjeer”, “Kaalia” and “Amar Akbar Anthony”. He tweeted: “On his 100th anniversary of birth … Pran Saheb an ode to him … The sophisticated elegance of dignified presence. A behavior of a quiet, marked, unambiguous and unambiguous discipline. The tenderness of a colleague considered. Soft , reserved, literary in Urdu verse, and all other justifiable similar feelings, for the gentleman named Pran. And none of the above could be related to the type of roles he played mainly on the screen: the negative villain! Such was the caliber of his acting skill! This is a distinction beyond par!

On the centenary of Pran's birth

– Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 13, 2020

The filmmaker Anubhav Sinha wrote: “Pran means life. But look at the success of an actor, since he became a villain, people stopped calling their children by this name. It would be a hundred today.

Pran (प्राण) means life. But look at the success of an actor, since he became a villain, people stopped calling their children by this name.

It would be a hundred today.

– Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) February 12, 2020

“Pran saab, great actor of all time … so true that even one loved him so much that no one kept the name of his son PRAN,” the filmmaker Anil Sharma tweeted, recalling how his class acts like an evil Bollywood Pran, a figure so threatening that generations of parents refrained from naming their son as Pran.

"Pran saab, great actor of all time … so true that even one loved him so much that no one kept the name of his son PRAN"

– Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) February 11, 2020

Born on February 12, 1920, in Lahore of British India (now in Pakistan), he began in 1940 with a supporting role in the Punjabi movie, “Yamla Jat”. Even while trying to play the hero in some films, including “Khandaan” (1942), “Pilpili Saheb” (1954) and “Halaku” (1956), he left his mark redefining Bollywood’s villainy during the sixties, seventies, eighties and ninety.

From the beginning of his career until his last appearance in the 2007 release, “Dosh,” Pran also made some excellent character roles.

In a career that covers more than 350 films, his performances in “Madhumati” (1958), “Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai” (1960), “Upkar” (1967), “Shaheed” (1965), “Purab Aur Paschim “(1970),” Ram Aur Shyam “(1967),” Johny Mera Naam “(1970),” Victoria No. 203 “(1972),” Be-Imaan “(1972),” Zanjeer “(1973),” Don “(1978) and” Amar Akbar Anthony “(1977) are considered exceptional.

In 2001, the actor became a recipient of Padma Bhushan for his contributions to the arts.

He was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Prize in 2013, the highest film prize awarded by the government of India. He died the same year at the age of 93.

