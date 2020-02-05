On State-wide Tour against CAA, NRC & NPR, Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy attacked in Bihar

Supaul (Bihar): The convoy of CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who is campaigning on a state-wide tour through Bihar against the CAA, NPR and NRC, was attacked here Wednesday night, police said.

The former JNU student leader escaped unscathed in the attack by a stone-basin crowd, although one of the vehicles in his convoy was damaged and the driver was injured, Sudhir Kumar Porika, the SP of Special Task Force, who had the extra burden of Supaul, PTI-Bhasha told by phone.

“The convoy has left for its next destination. Investigation is underway to identify and capture the perpetrators,” said Porika about the attack, which happens to be the second incident in less than a week. On 1 February his convoy was attacked in the district of Saran.

The ‘Jan Gan Man Yatra’, which started on January 30, had a rough start when Kumar in West Champaran district was told that permission for his first scheduled rally was withdrawn at the eleventh hour.

Congress MLA Shakil Ahmad Khan, who accompanied the CPI leader since the start of the tour, blamed “negligence of part of the police and administration” for the incident.

“It’s a small town. The place where the attack took place is less than a kilometer from the collector’s house. Police officers and district administration officials were deployed.

Still, the uncontaminated stones threw away, raised slogans, and managed to flee and take advantage of the darkness, “Khan claimed.

“I have called the Director General of the police in search of the highest level of intervention. Our Yatra will continue in the coming weeks. We are already on our way, leaving Supaul for Saharsa where the next Kanhaiya rally is planned for Thursday. We hope that law and order machines would come to the occasion, “the MLA added.

He also claimed that two vehicles – a bus and a rath (open car-shaped car) were damaged during the attack – shared images on WhatsApp and claimed that “the rath driver, Ejaz, was seriously injured. A seated woman next to the driver’s seat has also received bruises “.

CPI Secretary of State Satya Narayan Singh made a statement in Patna, in which he strongly condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the perpetrators and “guilty police officers”.

The state-wide tour is conducted under the banner of ‘Joint Forum Against NPR / NRC / CAA’. It is scheduled to end with a rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna later this month.

