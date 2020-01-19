Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 10: It turns out it’s a fantastic run for Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior. The film sees incredible trends in the second weekend, what to do with it 16,36 crores These are excellent figures for Om Raut, the director’s first choice for audiences across the country, even from a distance. There is no competition at all for a film that has exceeded all expectations since it was released and is now ready to enter the market 200 Crore Club in the next two weeks.

Until now, Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior gathered 145,33 crores and yet 160 crores in a moment, you have to see how much further it goes when the second weekend ends. A particular success of the film is the fact that, at the outset, it was assumed that regional flavor would limit concessions from the very first day. Although the Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior collections were really better in the Maharashtra band, the fact remains that there are good traces in other parts of the country, which helped her.

Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 9: Incredible growth again on Saturday

Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan Starrer Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior would have a further increase in the collections today, further consolidating his superhit status. This one really turned out to be a biggie and now it’s all about where he eventually gets. Street Dancer and Panga will be released next Friday, and it would mean lowering the screens for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. If it weren’t so, this could well rise to other heights.

