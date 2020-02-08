On-duty watchman dies in the Babarpur area in Delhi

The health status of the civil servant deteriorated and after he complained about discomfort and suffocation,

updated:February 8, 2020, 10:44 PM IST

Representative image of polling. (PTI)

New Delhi: A polling officer died on duty at a polling station in Babarpur in the national capital on Saturday morning after complaining about heart problems, officials said.

The officer, Udham Singh, was a teacher, they said.

Around 7 o’clock in the morning, Singh’s health condition deteriorated, and after he complained about discomfort and suffocation, a staff member, along with the police, rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, a senior official said.

Heart problem seems to be the cause of death, he said, adding the body was sent for post-mortem.

