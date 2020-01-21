Bernie Sanders seemed not to be discouraged after reports that Hillary Clinton had said she believed “nobody likes” the Vermont senator, told reporters that “on a good day, my wife likes me, so let’s clarify the affair”.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate went to the Senate to participate in the political trial of Donald Trump when he told reporters that “Secretary Clinton is entitled to her point of view … but my job today is to focus on the political trial.”

When asked why he thinks Clinton is still raising the 2016 election, he said: “That is a good question. Ask him.”

In a four-part documentary called Hillary, which will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and will air in Hulu, the 2016 presidential candidate and the former Secretary of State say about Mr. Sanders: “Nobody likes it, nobody he wants to work with him, he did nothing. He was a career politician. “

Sanders lost the Democratic nomination to Ms. Clinton in 2016. After her nomination, she supported her and traveled to the United States to campaign for her. When asked if Clinton will support Sanders if she gets the nomination in 2020, she told The Hollywood Reporter: “I’m not going there yet.”

He also told reporters that he is the “most popular American senator in the country, so someone must like it.”

In fact, a 2019 survey found that 64 percent of respondents in their state support the senator, winning first place over any acting senator for the eleventh consecutive poll. Only 28 percent of respondents do not support Mr. Sanders.

Fourth-quarter donations for its 2020 campaign reached more than $ 34.5 million, the largest fundraising effort among candidates in the primary elections. The campaign received more than five million individual contributions, including 300,000 donors who donated to the campaign in the last months of 2019, with an average donation of $ 18.

Clinton’s interview comments also inspired the viral hashtag #ILikeBernie.

In a statement, Sanders said: “My focus today is at a monumental moment in the history of the United States: the political trial of Donald Trump. Together, we will advance and defeat the most dangerous president in the history of the United States.”

.