Omotola and daughter Meraiah celebrate their 42nd and 20th birthday

Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her daughter Meraiah Ekeinde have each raised their age by one year.

Omotola has the same birthday as her second daughter Meraiah, who is 20 years old today and her mother 42 years old.

She shared a photo of both with the caption;

Part of her birthday message is: “Happy Birthday! I waited until midnight where you are @miiimiii_e to write this post! My twinnie, my love, my baby (not a teenager anymore … arghhhh) I love you! You are a ball of light. Never angry, always happy! Always thoughtful! Our supermodel, our fashionista, our diplomatic mimi.

See her post below;

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday to us! I waited until midnight where you are @miiimiii_e to write this post! My twinnie, my love, my baby (not a teenager anymore … arghhhh) I love you! ❤️💕😘 You are a ball of light. Never angry, always happy! Always thoughtful! Our supermodel, our fashionista, our diplomatic mimi. My beast, you decided to come into this world on my birthday and I am really grateful that the joy has brought me further. I love you. On this day I wish you even more wisdom, peace, health and definitely God’s favor. We’ll call you Miss Beauty and Brains … allow me to share this title with you. 😜 Happy birthday to us !!!!! Yahhhhhh 🥂💃🏼🥂❤️🥂🎊🥂🍾🥂🎊🥂

A contribution by Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, MFR (@realomosexy) on February 7, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. PST