Omo-Agege opened as chairman of the constitutional review, unveils the next agenda

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, was appointed Wednesday, along with 57 others, as members to chair the Constitutional Review Committee.

In his speech, Senate President Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan advised the committee to carry out the constitutional amendment process in a “fast lane” that the ninth Senate was convinced of when it came to dealing with legislative proposals.

“This level should ensure that we continue the fast pace of work at the Ninth National Assembly. We have expressed this by reversing our inadequate budget and by rapidly reviewing and passing other important bills.

“We are now determined to review the constitution in accordance with our legislative agenda and in line with the desires of our people.

“You will agree that reviewing the constitution is a tedious task. It requires careful advice, dialogue and debate, ”he said.

Omo-Agege said the committee understood the challenges the Nigerians faced and noted that a change to the 1999 constitution would address Nigerians’ aspirations without resorting to individual whims and moods.

He also confirmed that they would hold wide-ranging consultations to take ethnic-religious and ethnic-social interests into account, and insisted that the constitution must continue to unite the country.

“It is worth noting that due to the need to include the interests, desires and aspirations of people from different ethnic, religious and ethnic-social backgrounds, we will launch extensive consultations.

“Over the years, our employees appear to have been polarized along various fault lines, which often makes it impossible to achieve the much needed consensus in some critical areas where fundamental change is required,” he noted.

DAILY POST recalls that last Thursday the committee of the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, was formed.