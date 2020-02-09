In recent years, WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) is really getting something exciting on board, fans were always supporting. From bringing Goldberg back to confronting the “beast” Brock Lesnar and the most recent return of the R Edge-rated superstar in Royal Rumble 2020; All these events are making WWE fun to see again. Now, add to that, there are some reports that will surely give you goosebumps.

One of WWE’s dream fighting could finally happen with the legends, Sting and The Undertaker, going one by one on the stage of Wrestlemania 36. Previously, it was learned that Sting should return during the Saudi Arabia event, which stopped Due to some reason. Now, according to the TalkSport report, the “sting” could get his deserved return on the great stage of Wrestlemania and face the “dead man.”

OMG! WWE Dream Match – The Undertaker VS Sting is finally happening in Wrestlemania 36?

It is also known that Sting has been medically authorized to fight in a ring.

Last time, Sting fought Triple H in Wrestlemania 31, where he proved a defeat at the hands of the “game.”

Meanwhile, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) signed a partnership agreement with the owner of the Chinese TikTok short video creation application, ByteDance Technology, last year in December. According to this association, WWE shares moments of the matches within the ring, as well as the action behind the scenes through the exclusive daily content on its TikTok channel.

To start the partnership, WWE made entry topics available for more than 30 superstars and “Hall of Famers”, including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Ultimate Warrior, Becky Lynch, John Cena and Sasha Banks .

