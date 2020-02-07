Omalicha Elom curses an IG user who trolls her

The rate at which celebrities have been embarrassed lately is pretty alarming. Five out of ten celebrities are trolled with their bodies every day, especially women.

Nollywood actress Omalicha Elom has rained a bunch of curses and insults on an Instagram user who has slipped into her DM to bother her with her stretch marks.

The actress shared a picture of herself and her friend, showing them in a hot swimsuit and the girlfriend in other revealing clothing that reveals her body.

The IG user slid into her DM and advised her to do something about her and see how beautiful she would look. Omalicha, who disliked his approach, asked him to “go to hell”

It got a bit hot in the DM, which angered the actress to show her fans pictures of the chat.

See pictures below: