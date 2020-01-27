Om Birla writes to the European Parliament on anti-AAC resolutions

New Delhi:Lok Sabha President Om Birla wrote to the President of the European Parliament, David Maria Sassoli, on Monday regarding proposed resolutions against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in this legislature, saying it is inappropriate for one legislature to pass judgment on another and this practice can be misused by acquired rights.

Birla also said that as members of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, “we must respect the sovereign processes of other legislatures”.

Speaker’s letter to Sassoli comes after nearly 600 legislators in the 751-member European Parliament have proposed six resolutions against the CAA, claiming that the enactment of the law marked a dangerous change in India’s citizenship regime .

“I understand that a joint motion for a resolution has been presented to the European Parliament on the Indian Citizenship Act 2019 (amendment). This law provides for easier citizenship for those who have been subjected to religious persecution in our immediate vicinity “said Birla in the letter.

It is not intended to deny citizenship to anyone and the legislation was passed after due deliberation by the two chambers of the Indian Parliament, said Birla.

“As members of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, we must respect the sovereign processes of other legislatures, especially in democracies,” he said.

It is inappropriate for one legislature to pass judgment on another, a practice which can certainly be misused by vested interests, said Birla.

“I urge you to view the draft resolution from this perspective, confident that none of us wants to set an unhealthy precedent,” he said.

There has been no reaction from the Ministry of External Affairs to the resolutions against the AAC in the European Parliament.

Official sources said, however, that the CAA was an entirely Indian affair and that the legislation had been passed by democratic means after a debate in the two chambers of Parliament.

“Any society that shapes a path to naturalization considers both context and criteria. This is not discrimination,” said a government source, explaining why India was opposed to European Parliament resolutions.

.