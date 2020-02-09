Olympic women basketball field set

The 12-team field is scheduled for the Olympic women’s basketball tournament in Tokyo this summer after additional qualifications.

In Belgrade, host Serbia got its Tokyo ticket with a convincing 76:48 win over Mozambique and a 2-1 win in Group A.

Serbia will join the USA at this year’s Olympic Games, which had qualified as the winner of the FIBA ​​World Cup, and Nigeria, which will compete later in the evening. Missed Mozambique.

In Group B, China ended a perfect 3: 0 after a 100:60 demolition of Korea and the push to Tokyo.

Despite the defeat, the Koreans also advanced at the expense of Britain, which lost 79-69 to Spain and missed a second Olympic appearance.

Thanks to the 10-point victory, the European champion Spain stamped his ticket for the Olympic Games.

In Ostend, after a 61: 53 win against Sweden, hosts Belgium celebrated an Olympiad with a 2-1 record for the first time.

The Belgian cats are joined by Canada, which defeated Japan 70-68 and finished 3-0. Japan (1-2) has also asserted itself as an Olympic host.

Sweden (0: 3) will be eliminated from the Olympic competition.

France completed the hat-trick of the qualified hosts when they defeated the Olympic hosts Brazil 89-72 in 2016 without defeat.

In addition to the French, Australia and Puerto Rico will play Brazil’s women’s basketball tournament this summer.