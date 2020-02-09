Olympic women basketball field set

The 12-team field is scheduled for the Olympic women’s basketball tournament in Tokyo this summer after additional qualifications.
In Belgrade, host Serbia got its Tokyo ticket with a convincing 76:48 win over Mozambique and a 2-1 win in Group A.
Serbia will join the USA at this year’s Olympic Games, which had qualified as the winner of the FIBA World Cup, and Nigeria, which will compete later in the evening. Missed Mozambique.
In Group B, China ended a perfect 3: 0 after a 100:60 demolition of Korea and the push to Tokyo.
Despite the defeat, the Koreans also advanced at the expense of Britain, which lost 79-69 to Spain and missed a second Olympic appearance.
Thanks to the 10-point victory, the European champion Spain stamped his ticket for the Olympic Games.
In Ostend, after a 61: 53 win against Sweden, hosts Belgium celebrated an Olympiad with a 2-1 record for the first time.
The Belgian cats are joined by Canada, which defeated Japan 70-68 and finished 3-0. Japan (1-2) has also asserted itself as an Olympic host.
Sweden (0: 3) will be eliminated from the Olympic competition.
France completed the hat-trick of the qualified hosts when they defeated the Olympic hosts Brazil 89-72 in 2016 without defeat.
In addition to the French, Australia and Puerto Rico will play Brazil’s women’s basketball tournament this summer.