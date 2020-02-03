Olympic Legend Allyson Felix and Tokyo Dreamers Descend on Ann Arbor

The Power Five Invitational has always been one of the highlights of the Michigan schedule on the track and in the field, but it gained extra importance when several former Olympians and Olympic hope folks came to Ann Arbor to race. As part of their preparation for the Tokyo games later this year, many Wolverine alumni returned to the campus to train in friendly confined spaces, accompanied by a star-studded line-up of athletes without joining the program. The headliner: Allyson Felix, six-time Olympic gold medalist and most decorated female Olympian in athletics history.

After Friday’s preliminaries, the star power started early Saturday with two Michigan alumni who participated in the women’s 60-meter hurdles. The event was won by Cindi Ofili in 8,181 seconds, 0.007 for her sister, Tiffany Porter. Ofili became fourth in the 100m hurdles at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, while Porter became seventh. Both are racing for Great Britain. Ofili also came in six in the 200m.

The highlight of the day was the 60m line, with both Allyson Felix and Dejah Stevens. Stevens participated in the 200m in Rio and finished seventh. Felix won the event in 7.35 seconds, a quarter of a second behind her personal record. Tokyo is the fifth Felix Olympic Games, she has one gold in each of her previous three.

The mile of the women contained six post-collegiate runners, including Wolverine Mary Phelan and former teenage phenomenon Mary Cain. Cain tries to make her first Olympics after a few years away from running, and Phelan tries to qualify in her first year of college. The race was started by another hopeful, Julie-Ann Staehli, who had a big lead in much of the race and won at 4: 33.80. Cain led the pack for the second to the last two laps and eventually Phelan could be second at 4: 39.08.

The last Olympian ran on the 400m. Canadian Noelle Montcalm was fourth and was won by the current Wolverine Chloe Foster at 54.23. Montcalm participated in the 4th place 4×400 in Rio.

A college track meeting was still going on and Michigan had many strong artists. There was a full Wolverine podium in the men’s 60 m hurdles. Job Mayhue won the event in a flat of 8.00, followed by Roland Amarteifio and Sierra Hendrix-Williams. Andrew Liskowitz won his second straight shot at home, with a pitch of 19.76 meters. Although he did not win his event, Mason Mahacek put together a first-year record in the heptathalon. Third place Heath Baldwin also surpassed the previous first-year record. The heptathalon was won by Sam Black from Saginaw Valley.

Chloe Foster led two podium sweeps by Michigan athletes. In the aforementioned 400m she was followed by Emma Lane and Julia Hall. In Friday, 600m Foster won at 1: 30.10, with Wolverines taking the first four places. Foster was followed by Hall, Annie Taylor and Alice Hill. Those who follow Michigan closely will be pleased to hear that after a positive cross-country debut Ericka VanderLende also impresses the oval. VanderLende was fourth in the 3000m at 9: 20.57, but led all fellow competitors.

The next meeting in Michigan is this Friday and Saturday, February 7 and 8, at Notre Dame’s Meyo Invitational in South Bend, IN.