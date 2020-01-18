If it wasn’t for Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope might not have finished day two of the third Test with an inaugural century.

The couple shared a position of 203 for the fifth wicket that allowed England to declare in 499 for nine, and take the first two wickets of South Africa by stumps.

While Stokes completed a ninth test one hundred before lunch, after that all eyes were on Pope. Having batted serenely, LBW was awarded to Anrich Nortje with 74 in his name.

The Surrey hitter had moved on his stumps and was not sure of his course and therefore was not sure to use one of England’s two reviews. However, Stokes convinced him to go to the DRS with two seconds of the 15 to the end.

“I thought it would be me who would return to the locker room to be honest,” Pope revealed after the game, with 135 not safe under his arm. “When Stokesy told me to check with two seconds left, I thought I was grabbing the straws a little.

“When we saw the repetition, we saw the green and it was a very good feeling at that time.”

He remained alert after the incident, but did not panic. After waiting for his time, a fold that went by four – “I thought I had cut it by two!” – saw him reach three figures in 190 deliveries.

“It is quite difficult to put it into words. I was lucky to see Dom Sibley get his first hundred last week, I have seen Ben Foakes get his first hundred in Sri Lanka. I always sat there watching and was ecstatic with them and thought that it must be an incredible feeling. So really doing it today was an incredible feeling.

He also revealed the work he had been doing not only to adjust his technique, but also to give him a better understanding of what he should not look for outside the stump. This work took place during his injury period last summer, which saw him lose three and a half months of the season with a dislocated shoulder that required an operation.

“I sat with Vikram Solanki, who was chatting with Andy Flower, and he told me ‘what can we do to become a better player while you’re not playing?’ pushing those fifth stump balls that you should probably leave.

“So we decided that I should move slightly in my crease. So, from a technical point of view, that was the main thing: to allow me to align the stump so that I could leave the ball well and defend myself near my forehead. I still have that strength to cut and cut my legs too. Then, from a mental point of view, I return to those three months: I was very hungry to return. I had no idea how close I was to the England team at the time, but I came back and found a little immediately, so it made me feel a little hungrier, I think. ”

Stokes, himself with a ninth Test hundred, praised the entrances of the 22-year-old and believes that it is one of the many signs that this team is going places.

“The coup he played today really showed, not only English cricket, but cricket around the world how exciting talent is within this group,” said the versatile. “We’ve seen Dom Sibley do it last week and now Ollie Pope this week and being there to see him play that way was fantastic and I really enjoyed it.”

