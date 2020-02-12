Olivia Palermo will soon be your new favorite designer | InStyle.com

Olivia Palermo is a master of reinvention.

Since he first came into the spotlight in the early 2000s, the 33-year-old has grown from a socialite, to a reality star, to a full-fledged influencer. She has had her own lifestyle site for years – the newly redesigned OliviaPalermo.com – and industry insiders are likely to vouch for her excellent public relations skills, which she sees when working with a brand. (It will be her tell you everything about the documents and the process, not about someone who hired them.)

Dress, Olivia Palermo; Jewelry, Piaget. Photograph by Sharon Radical.

Although Palermo continues to expand her ever-growing resume, something about her has always remained consistent: her style. She is a professional in putting together an enviable outfit, keeping up with the latest trends and showing us how to wear items in ways we had never thought of before.

That is probably the reason why her latest performance is so logical and that is something that fans have been waiting for. On February 13, Palermo will release its own line, Olivia Palermo Collection, making its number one title founder and designer.

“It’s something I’ve always thought of,” she said In style prior to launch. “It was just a matter of when the timing was right. I think that after 10 years, working on sufficient partnerships, my brand changes and enters the next phase. “

Shirt, Olivia Palermo; Trench dress, Olivia Palermo; Dr. Boots Martens; Jewelry, Piaget. Photograph by Sharon Radical.

That next phase includes a fall in the spring of 2020, which includes 53 pieces, from structured shirts to shorts. The colors are vibrant, the prints are bold and the overall atmosphere is classic and feminine. Palermo said she had planned this season’s pieces alongside Pre-Fall and Fall to set the tone for what her brand would be.

“I think spring was a good start, and you really see it more in the pre-fall,” she said, adding that fall is 2020 when things get particularly dreamy. “We are very big in overcoats because I love that very much. Lots of mixing and matching, lots of customization. “

Blouse, Olivia Palermo; Rok, Michael Kors; Heels, Manolo Blahnik; Jewelry, Piaget. Photograph by Sharon Radical

Of course, Palermo not only told us what to expect – she also showed us. She posed for one In style photo shoot in a spacious apartment in Greenwich Village, where she formed her own creations with other designer clothing, which shows how versatile everything really is.

“I am very enthusiastic about how you can split it up and wear it with every collection. It’s about mixing and matching in your wardrobe, and there is really something for everyone. “

What is especially cool is that, with all the experience of Palermo in the fashion world, she has made a number of well-known, talented friends who have given her their stamp of approval. Giambattista Valli “has been super supportive,” she said, adding that Andrea Incontri, the former creative director of Tod’s men’s clothing, was impressed by all the “little details” – something, Palermo assured us, he is very impressed.

Trench, Sally LaPointe; Shirt, Olivia Palermo; Jewelry, Piaget. Photograph by Sharon Radical.

Despite these valued reviews, the real marker for success will be one that is the same for many designers.

“I only see people wearing the clothes,” she said. “Even now I am so happy to see pieces from my previous collaborations with other brands, such as Banana Republic and Karl Lagerfeld, on the street. I think it is worthwhile to see how stylish women all over the world put together my designs.”

The Olivia Palermo collection ranges from $ 275 to $ 1,595 and will be available for purchase from 13 February on OliviaPalermo.com. The collection will also be available at Saks Fifth Avenue and specialty stores in the coming weeks.

Photos by Sharon Radical. Hair from Nicolas Eldin. Makeup by Kale Teter. Stylized by Kristina Rutkowski, assisted by Copelyn Bengel. Art direction and production by Kelly Chiello.

.