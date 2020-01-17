Olivia Palermo says the city was completely fake

We are 10 years away from the end of MTVs “The city,” but star Olivia Palermo is still upset about her editing.

The show, a spin-off from “The hills” (which was a spin-off from “Laguna beach”) turned around Whitney port when she moved to New York to work for Diane von Furstenberg. There she worked alongside Palermo, who was considered the “naughty girl” of the show.

Her problems with the show now go back years, but were repeated in a new profile for the New York Times.

“The person who was in that assembly room was very talented in creating a person of whom I was the opposite,” she told the publication. When the reporter argued that all reality shows were set up somewhat, Palermo doubled.

“No, no, no,” she continued. “It was completely fake. There was nothing really about that show. Except for our first and last name. Nothing. Absolutely zero.”

In previous interviews, Palermo has expressed regret and indignation about how she was portrayed in the series. “I think from the start of my career … being on TV … that was completely – it was just ridiculous, I wasn’t at all”, she told the New York Post.

Even when the show was broadcast, she told the LA Times it was “a little disappointing” to see her edit. “I am a much nicer person, much more relaxed and relaxed, not serious as they show me,” she said at the time. “They can only use so much footage in 30 minutes, so I think they really limit it and sometimes it doesn’t work out exactly what I want.”

In the decade since the show ended, Palermo has become a fashion influencer, model and partner for a number of brands. She released a collection with Karl Lagerfeld in 2019 and has her own label, The Olivia Palermo Collection, later this year.