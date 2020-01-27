Olivia Munn mourns Kobe Bryant, Granity Studios Project

Olivia Munn Tribute to Kobe Bryant after his death, revealing that they were working together on a project for his Granity Studios and would meet each other this week.

The actress honored Bryant on Instagram late Sunday night, after the basketball legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter accident that morning.

“Kobe. You were such a great friend, “she began. “Always positive and considerate and supportive and reliable and so, so smart. One of the smartest souls I have ever seen and I am absolutely devastated by this.” “⁣ ⁣

“We would meet this week to brainstorm over more parts of the epic world that you created at Granity Studios.” she went on. “You created a very large world from scratch – everything from the continents to the oceans and rivers to the trees and even the leaves on the trees.”

The Granity Studios, founded by Kobe, is described as “an original content company focused on creating new ways to tell sports stories. Stories created to entertain, bringing education and inspiration together.” The company has worked on podcasts, books and animation films, including the Oscar-winning ‘Dear Basketball’.

“The last time we spoke, I told you my idea of ​​what the night sky would be made of. I was inspired by friends of mine who lost their 4-year-old daughter to cancer,” Munn continued. “When they explained to their younger daughter what was happening, instead of saying that her sister had died, they would tell her that” Billie had become a star. ” To this day, when you ask her where her sister is, she says “Billie étoile.” “

“Étoile” is French for star.

“We wanted to help children be less afraid of death and tell stories about all the little and big stars,” she added. “And now you are one of them.”

She ended her position by sending her love to Bryant’s wife Vanessa and their three other daughters. “Rest in love my friend,” she added, “I will look for you in the air.”

In 2019, Bryant opened his work at Granity. “I enjoy doing it,” he said Forbes at the time. “I was lucky enough to withdraw from the game and find something that I enjoy doing and that is the art of telling stories. There’s nothing like having a blank page and sketching a story, a world, a character. What does it look like, how does it come together? “

He added, “There is nothing better for me than doing this.”