Olivia Jade’s fake college resume

Last March, full house actress Lori Loughlin and her husband were indicted by the FBI in a now-notorious nationwide college entry fraud scandal.

Loughlin and her husband were accused of paying the Rick Singer program organizer half a million dollars to guarantee that their two daughters, including Olivia Jade Giannulli, a popular YouTuber and social media influencer, at the University of Southern California to be admitted.

Since then, a fake resume has appeared that was used in the USC application by one of Loughlin’s daughters. As page six emphasizes, the high school year corresponds to that of Olivia Jade. The curriculum vitae describes an extensive rowing career – a sport in which none of Loughlin’s daughters have experience – and claims that the nameless Giannulli sister received medals in the 2014 San Diego Crew Classic while focusing on “awareness, organization, direction.” “are and control. “Smells fishy!

Even so, Loughlin and her husband argue that they believed that their cool half a million was given to the USC as a well-intentioned donation, and that they pleaded not guilty in the case and were eventually released on bail of $ 1 million each , Olivia Jade claimed that she had no idea of ​​fakes in her application, and the USC registrar has since confirmed that she has stopped attending school (it is unknown whether she was expelled or not).

Olivia Jade is now reportedly doing the internet influencer thing all day. On the positive side, she was never so enthusiastic about higher education right from the start: “I don’t know how much of the school I’m going to go to,” she told her nearly 2 million subscribers before leaving for USC. “But I will go in and talk to my deans and everyone and hope that I can try to reconcile everything. But I want the experience of match days, parties … I don’t really care about school, you all know it.”