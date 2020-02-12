Olivia Attwood ‘not surprised’ by the line-up of former Chris Hughes at NTAs

Olivia Attwood claims that she was not surprised by former Chris Hughes who got into a fight about the NTAs (Photo: Rex / Backgrid)

Olivia Attwood said she is “not surprised” that her former boyfriend Chris Hughes had a fight last month at the National Television Awards.

Chris saw rowing with a photographer as he left the prizes in the early hours, with photos that came up later about the incident where the Love Island star pushed and pushed the photographer until his manager intervened.

Chris apologized for his actions and later claimed that he had acted in “self-defense.” A police investigation has been initiated, but no arrests have been made.

Address the incident in a new interview with OK! magazine, Olivia Attwood, who went out with Chris after appearing with him on series three of Love Island in 2017, said she wasn’t shocked to hear about the fight.

“I don’t want to go into it too much, but what happened to Chris is not really a surprise to me,” she said.

Chris had attended the NTAs with friend Jesy Nelson, who won the best actual program prize of the evening for her BBC three documentary Odd One Out, in which she shares her difficult experience with trolls.

Chris was seen wrestling with a photographer in the early hours, after the prizes (Photo: Backgrid)

Olivia and Chris went out after a meeting on Love Island in 2017 (Photo: Rex)

Olivia continued: “It’s a shame because (Jesy) has been through a lot and it was her night. However, it is their business. “

Metro.co.uk has contacted Chris’ representative for comments.

Olivia and Chris finished third on Love Island three years ago. They moved together shortly after the show was packed, but broke up for good in 2018 while filming for their reality show Chris & Olivia Crackin”s On.

Since then, she has continued with fiancé and football player Bradley Dack, while Chris has a relationship with Little Mix star Jesy, with the couple confirming their relationship in March 2019.

Chris now goes out with girlfriend Jesy Nelson, who had won an NTA for her BBC three doc that evening (Photo: Rex)

Apologies to fans and Jesy after the NTA incident, Chris issued a statement on social media that said, “I want to tackle yesterday’s altercation. I had a great evening celebrating the prize that my girlfriend deservedly won.

“After leaving our hotel, a certain paparazzi repeatedly decided to name me a name that I wouldn’t call my worst enemy and physically try to start a fight. As everyone can see, I took revenge on this, which I totally regret. I am a human. Not unlike others. ”

Chris continued: “However, I want to make everyone aware that this was only out of self-defense. I hope that people I care about, including my followers, family and friends, can understand and forgive me.

“This night was about Jesy’s victory and I’m sorry if I distracted anyone from it. Ultimately, I am the proudest friend ever and want to congratulate my wonderful friend on a well-deserved win. I am so proud of you.’

Jesy chose not to address the situation at the time, but two days later she showed her support for friend Chris by sharing a photo of them together on the NTAs on her Instagram page, with two heart emojis.





