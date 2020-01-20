Oliver Bjorkstrand scores twice and rallies blue jackets to Rangers 2-1

NEW YORK – Oliver Bjorkstrand scored his second goal of the game with 26.5 seconds remaining to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the New York Rangers 2-1 Sunday night for their fifth straight win.

Bjorkstrand played for the first time after 13 games with an oblique injury. He tied 6:08 in the third period, then put the winner ahead of goaltender Igor Shesterkin for his 14th goal of the season.

Columbus rookie Matiss Kivlenieks made his first NHL start and stopped 31 shots. The Blue Jackets are up 15-2-4 since December 9. They are also 8-1-3 in their last 12 road games.

Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei opened the scoring at 18:28 of the first period, eight seconds after the expiration of his high stick penalty. A long pass from defenseman Jacob Trouba passed Skjei’s taut stick, but he managed to pick up the ricochet on the boards and beat Kivlenieks for his seventh goal. Trouba had the only help.

Brady Skjei, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 23-year-old Kivlenieks from Riga, Latvia made his debut after fellow Latvian goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins shutout the New Jersey Devils 5-0 at Columbus on Saturday.

The Rangers won two straight wins against the Islanders, 3-2 at the Nassau Coliseum on Thursday and 6-2 against Madison Square Garden on Monday.

Kivlenieks, who was 7-7-2 with AHL Cleveland this season, played a solid second period. He denied Tony DeAngelo and Brendan Smith on the chances of a free kick ahead. He made 14 saves in the third period.

Brendan Smith, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Shesterkin made 29 saves in his third career start. He won his previous two games against Colorado and New Jersey, both at home, earlier this month.

NOTES

The Rangers eliminated Fs Phillip DiGiuseppe and Micheal Haley and G Alexandar Georgiev. … The Blue Jackets struck out F Sonny Milano, D Adam Clendening and injured G Joonas Korpisalo. … The teams meet on February 14 in Columbus and March 24 in New York. … The Rangers are the only team of eight players aged 21 or younger to have played at least one game this season. … The Rangers’ defensemen have tallied 133 points (38 goals, 95 assists) this season, the most goals and points for defenders on any team.

NEXT

Rangers: welcome the Islanders Tuesday evening before the star break.

Blue Jackets: Winnipeg host Wednesday evening before star break.

___

Allan Kreda, The Associated Press