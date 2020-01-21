Ole Gunnar Solskjaer invited to ridicule and claimed that Manchester United had made “progress” with the defeat in Liverpool on Sunday.

If the defeat against arch-rival 30-year-old Premier League wasn’t bad enough for United fans, Solskjaer aggravated misery with his delusional outlook on the game.

Although United lost only 0-2 in Anfield and scored the second goal in added time, it was surpassed by the designated champions. The gap between the two teams was visible to everyone.

Ex-boss David Moyes was released within four weeks of saying that United “strives” to be like local rival Manchester City, and Solskjær’s comments have now put him in a similar line of fire.

The fact that Solskjaer sees a 0-2 defeat in Liverpool shows how far expectations for Old Trafford have dropped, although Jürgen Klopp’s team has shone relentlessly.

“We lost to Liverpool, a team you all say is fantastic, and we were in the game until the very last kick,” said Solskjaer. “For me it is progress.

“Of course we are disappointed that we lost the game. We don’t want to be in the league, but there were signs that we are on the right track.”

Despite losing to the seventh league this season, United remains chasing last place in the Champions League, five points behind fifth Chelsea.

But the Reds who host Burnley tonight are without Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford, while Victor Lindelof was sent home from training yesterday due to illness.

If Lindelof doesn’t recover, Solskjaer will have to choose between Phil Jones and Eric Bailly, who hasn’t played this season yet, to support skipper Harry Maguire in central defense.

Rashford is on the brink

Rashford has scored 19 goals for United this season and Solskjaer said it was time for others to be reinforced in his absence.

“We know that Marcus will be out for a few months and that will take its toll because we are overwhelmed,” said Solskjaer. “So get on, someone has to get on.

“If we find something on the transfer market, this could be a solution.

“But the best solution is for players to get involved, make sure they’re ready, and take advantage of their opportunities, because we’re going to create opportunities.”

Solskjær’s former United team-mate Gary Neville has asked deputy chief executive Ed Woodward to be fired because he has failed for years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

But Solskjaer said: “Now is not the time for me to talk about recruitment. We look forward to Burnley.

“We are always striving to improve the squad and the club, but now is not the time for me, Gary, to start this discussion.”

To replace United’s failure to replace Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, Solskjaer added: “We knew we were a forward light when Romelu and Alexis left, but we have to make decisions there and then that we believe in, and I’ll stick to it . “