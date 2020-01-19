Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, head of Man Utd, explains what Liverpool has to do to be a great team

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told Liverpool that they are still 35 miles away.

Solskjaer brings his team to Anfield on Sunday to be the first manager to score three points against Jürgen Klopp’s leaders.

But while the debate over whether this current Liverpool team is the best of the Premier League era has already begun, Solskjaer has his own ideas about what constitutes true greatness.

The Norwegian belonged to the United Nations, which won a unique triple championship in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in 1999.

The same team won three titles in a row – and for Solskjaer it is this longevity that matters.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the current Liverpool team cannot be considered “great” before Sunday’s clash

(Image: Getty Images)

When asked if Ferguson’s men are still setting standards, he said, “Yeah – but I would say that, right? Let’s see when the season ends. We’re just halfway through and there are still many, many games ,

“They are now seeing Liverpool and they have 33 wins and five draws in their last 38 games – and 104 points make for a decent season.”

“But to have a great team? Let’s say they’re fine.

“Our team (1999) showed that we can handle three tournaments as a team and it was a great season.

“It was an amazing group, the personalities, the camaraderie.

Sir Alex Ferguson wins the European Cup after United’s triumph in the Champions League in 1999 reached a historic high

(Image: Popperfoto / Getty Images)

“Liverpool can still win all three, but let’s see. Let’s see where they are in May.”

Solskjaer added: “I think it’s about you having to do it again and again.

“And Sir Alex is still the only manager who has won it three times in a row. In fact, he did that a couple of times.

“Sir Alex had an extraordinary way of motivating us and getting ready. He had an opportunity to win trophies and then move on.

“Yes, Man City won it twice in a row and it looks like Liverpool is going to win now – but you still can’t be sure.”

Solskjaer left the bank to score the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final

(Photo: EMPICS Sport)

Ferguson may have knocked Liverpool out by winning 13 Premier League titles at Old Trafford.

But Klopp now seems certain that Anfield’s 30-year wait for the championship will end – just 12 months after Liverpool became King of Europe for the sixth time.

United enters the game with 27 points behind the big rivals.

But they have already defeated City, Leicester and Chelsea this season and were the only team to score points against Liverpool when a late Adam Lallana goal was needed to make a 1-1 draw for the Merseysiders at Old Trafford in October to achieve.

Solskjaer has no doubt that he can build a team that can again fight for the most prestigious honors.

Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino “get along” – and Solskjaer wants that from his players

(Image: Offside via Getty Images)

He said: “When I see what these players have, how high their employment rate is, what culture we have, I think we can be successful.

“I don’t think many teams overtake us more.

“The spirit is there, the players are humble and want to improve. That is a good starting point and a good foundation.

“We know we have a few more players to sign – but we can look at Liverpool when Jürgen took office and I think they finished seventh in his first season.

“This is our first season together and we want to build up step by step and layer by layer.

“If you look at Liverpool with Firmino, Salah and Mane now, everyone understands.

“We want to get there – but that takes time.”