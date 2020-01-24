Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains why Man Utd cannot copy the signings of Liverpool and Man City

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked why Manchester United cannot replicate Liverpool’s success with transfers (Getty Images)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists that Manchester United will not sign an influx of players to reach Liverpool and Manchester City.

United is under pressure to secure a place in the Champions League for next season, but their hopes were affected Wednesday night when they were defeated 2-0 at home against Burnley.

Solskjaer is interested in signing Bruno Fernandes before the end of the January transfer window, but United refuses to meet Sporting’s sale price and has failed to reach an agreement.

Reports state that Solskjaer believes in private that six new signings are required for United to improve dramatically.

But the United manager insists that he needs time to complete his team review and that it cannot happen in a single transfer window.

Manchester United runs the risk of losing the signing of Bruno Fernandes this month (AFP / Getty)

When asked why United cannot replicate the purchasing power demonstrated by Liverpool and City, Solskjaer replied: ‘For me we have a way of doing things.

‘Of course, you can see that other teams have done well.

‘Jurgen (Klopp) spent four years forming his team and now they are doing well.

“I’ve always said it won’t be a quick fix, there won’t be eight or 10 players in a transfer window.”

“We have had a proper transfer window and we are trying to do something now.”

Solskjaer is also confident that he retains the backing of the United hierarchy after reports Friday linked Mauricio Pochettino again with a move to Old Trafford.

“When you start with something, you stick to that plan,” said the United manager.

‘For me, anyway. I will not change six, eight, nine or ten months after getting the job and start believing in a different way of doing things.

“I will continue with what the club entrusted to me and I hope it is good enough, and you can see what we are doing well.”

“It’s one of these jobs, we know what football is like today, but all my conversations with the club have been positive.”

