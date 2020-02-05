Older woman receives penguins as a nursing home ‘makes her dream come true’

An 85-year-old older woman received her greatest wish when she was visited by two penguins in her care home.

Mavis Ede, living in the Highmarket House of Care UK in Banbury, Oxfordshire, has announced to the team that takes care of her that she dreamed of seeing penguins in person.

The team was determined to make Mrs Ede’s dream come true, so much so that she organized a special visit by a few flying birds in her honor.

With the ‘Wishing Tree’ initiative in the nursing home, residents can make a wish come true that they would like to realize.

Mrs Ede’s wish saw two penguins – named Pringle and Charlie – make their way to the residence, with the help of the organization Amazing Animals.

(SWNS)

The penguins live in Heythrop Zoological Gardens, an animal training center in Oxfordshire.

They stay in a purpose-built housing with a penguin house, a swimming pool and a pebble beach.

During a visit to the Highmarket House, Charlie sat on the lap of Mrs. Ede, who was wearing a sweater embroidered with a pair of penguins.

(SWNS)

Jo Pohl, house manager at Highmarket House, explained the thinking process that was needed to realize Mrs Ede’s wish.

“In our care home with a difference, we always want to go one step further for residents and make their wishes come true – no matter how unusual,” said Mrs. Pohl.

“Mavis has always talked about penguins with a passion, so we were very excited to be able to realize her dream of seeing them come true up close.”

(SWNS)

Mrs. Pohl added that in the nursing home she “does not accept” that life should be “a certain way for the early residents.”

“We ensure that there are no restrictions on activities that residents pursue and help them lead an independent, satisfying life, no matter how they choose,” the home manager said.

“Every day in our care home is different and fun, but today was something extraordinary. It was really a wonderful moment when Mavis met the penguins and certainly caused a stir in the house – we’ll be talking about this for weeks. “

(SWNS)

