Older students enjoy free WiFi

Information reaching us suggests that students in second cycle facilities across the country will soon have free internet access.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during his engagement with the media during the town hall meeting in the Ashanti region on Tuesday.

He explained that there is so much knowledge on the Internet and “we have to allow our SHS to access that knowledge.

“We promised free WIFI and will deliver it to all SHS,” remarked Dr. Bawumia.

“We will continue on our path to help Ghanaian young people in many ways to make life in Ghana better for them,” emphasized Dr. Bawumia.

The town hall meeting, outlined with data, shows the success of the Nana Akufo-Addo government in three years.

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Information, the meeting will focus solely on informing Ghanaians about the fulfillment of their promises and commitments made before the 2020 elections.