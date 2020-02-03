Older couple with Coronavirus say goodbye to each other in this heartbreaking video

In China, at least 361 people died after being infected with the deadly corona virus, the government said Monday.



updated:February 4, 2020, 2:28 PM IST

A heartbreaking video of two older coronavirus patients, who are in their 80s and say goodbye to each other in the hospital, is circulating on the internet.

The video of the older couple was shared by a Twitter user with the title: “What does a couple mean? Two older patients of #coronavirus #CoronarivusOutbreak in the 80s said goodbye at the ICU, this could be the last time to each other to meet and greet. ”

What does a pair mean? Two elderly #coronavirus patients in the 80s said goodbye at the ICU, this could be the last time to meet and greet each other 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GBBC2etvV9

– 姜伟 Jiang Wei (@juliojiangwei) 2 February 2020

While the video of the old couple became viral, the social media were full of reactions.

One user wrote: “It is so awful to see these old people suffer. The situation seems to get out of hand completely. Thanks for sharing.”

Another wrote: “Loyalty to the beloved … what a sad video … but it says a lot about the beauty of that love that does not end until the end of life …”

A message said: “I am deeply sad. But who films and how can they when it seems that the woman is clearly in need and the man is seeking help.”

A tweeple remarked: “The images of human suffering are unimaginable.”

