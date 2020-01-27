'Old Town Road' deserved better at the Grammy Awards

In the 13 months since the independent release of “Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X went from a virtual stranger to one of the most talked about artists in the Grammys.

His country-rap smash, which was later reissued to include a guest verse from Billy Ray Cyrus, continued to beat the Billboard Hot 100 for a 19-week record last year. In addition to the nomination of Lil Nas X for the album of the year and the best new artist, her interpretation of Cyrus from “Old Town Road” earned her nods for the album of the year, the best pop / duo performance and the best video clip. Of these three, they won the last two awards.

The year’s record went to Billie Eilish’s “bad guy”, solidifying his sweep of the four main categories; she also won the song of the year, the album of the year and the best new artist. She is the youngest artist in the history of the Grammy Awards to be nominated in any of the Big Four categories and the second ever to have won them all. Although Eilish is undoubtedly an early talent, marking an era and which absolutely deserves such recognition, the decision of the Recording Academy to award it so generously comes at the expense of the cultural importance of “Old Town Road” .

The overnight success of Lil Nas X had critics accusing it of being a factory of the industry, a meticulously optimized figure cultivated by high-level executives. But the truth is that the young man of 20, born Montero Lamar Hill, was exceptionally well informed of the causes of virality on the Internet; he even managed accounts, and after spending $ 30 on a beat, saw the perfect opportunity to assert his claim in the yeehaw agenda – the trend to use Old Western / cowboy / fashion and culture, especially since it was recovered by black artists.

“Old Town Road” was basically designed to stir the pot, but it quickly highlighted the ugly side of the map data and its consistent alignment of black artists. In April, a few weeks after debuting on the Billboard charts in both the country and hip-hop charts simultaneously, Billboard quietly pulled the song from the country charts, sparking countless accusations of racism. In solidarity, country legend Billy Ray Cyrus jumped on the first official remix of “Old Town Road”, leading the song to his greatest success.

In June, when “Old Town Road” reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100, Lil Nas X ended pride month by introducing himself as gay, making him the first artist to do so with a # 1 single. He also became the first openly gay black artist to win a CMA award in November. And although the popularity of “Old Town Road” may decline, the track will not stop soon: at the Grammys, Lil Nas X and Cyrus played the coup alongside the prodigy of the yodel Mason Ramsey, Diplo and the biggest exports of K-pop, BTS (naturally, this version was nicknamed “Seoul Town Road”).

Aside from breaking records, “Old Town Road” will go down in history as a major achievement for black LGBTQ + artists and a middle finger for the straight cult of white guys in traditional country music. Couldn’t the Recording Academy have given Lil Nas X more recognition by awarding him the song of the year? Winner of the best rap album Tyler, the creator said it best when he explained that part of him felt like his victory was a “backwards compliment” as a black person.

Now, this is by no means an argument against Eilish – even if she even hesitated to accept so many awards – but the Grammys are historically racist, and giving more awards to “Old Town Road” would have been the right step towards correcting the injustice Lil Nas X faced with regards to the runway. Despite its initial success as a solo song, Billboard credits the success of “Old Town Road” to the version that features Cyrus. “This song stopped racism !!!” reads the title of YouTuber’s No Life Shaq review of the song, but the Grammys refute that claim. A more accurate description of “Old Town Road” is that, despite its leaps and bounds towards more equal representation in the entertainment industry, there is evidence that even unimaginable viral success does not protect an artist from racism in the world of the music.

